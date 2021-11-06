'He’s so much worse than his persona': Marilyn Manson's accusers detail his alleged abuse

For three decades, goth rock singer Marilyn Manson reveled in his image as the ultimate pop-culture villain.

In a U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles, the British-born actor Esmé Bianco is waging a legal battle to prove that his menacing persona was all too real.

Bianco's federal suit, filed April 30, alleges sexual assault, sexual battery and human trafficking beginning in February 2009, when Manson flew her to L.A. to shoot a video for his song " I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies."

The video never materialized. Instead, the 39-year-old says that, over the course of four days, Manson locked her in a room, beat her with a whip and shocked her with electricity in his frigid home in Los Angeles.

Although the two established a sexual relationship later that year, the "Game of Thrones" star alleges in her lawsuit that she tolerated a number of abuses, including forced labor, sleep deprivation and rape, after Manson offered to help secure a U.S. work visa, then threatened to obstruct the process when she didn't meet his demands.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, has said the claims are "horrible distortions of reality." His attorney, John Snow, petitioned to dismiss the case at a hearing in August, arguing that Bianco's claims had expired under California's statutes of limitations for domestic violence and sexual assault.

In 2018, California's statutes of limitations for civil actions were extended from three to 10 years after the last alleged act of sexual assault. The new law allows victims to pursue claims up to three years after "the plaintiff [discovers] that an injury or illness resulted from an act." Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha allowed the case to move forward, saying the alleged misconduct could fall within the statutes of limitations.

"A reasonable jury could find that the effects of Warner's alleged unconscionable acts, including the perceived threat to Plaintiff's safety, immigration status, and career, persisted years after her last contact with Warner," Aenlle-Rocha ruled in October.

Bianco's suit, the furthest along among four civil suits pending against Manson, could take years to resolve. But it has already changed how the world sees the artist.

"People pass it off as 'Oh, he's eccentric,' or 'What the hell was she expecting?'" Bianco told The Times. "If only it was a stage persona. He's so much worse than his persona."

Since February, multiple women, including Manson's former fiancée, actress Evan Rachel Wood, have accused the infamous rocker of misconduct. He has been dropped by his record label, Loma Vista, and agency, CAA.

Manson's attorney, Howard King, said in a statement: "Mr. Warner vehemently denies any and all claims of sexual assault or abuse of anyone. These lurid claims against my client have three things in common — they are all false, alleged to have taken place more than a decade ago and part of a coordinated attack by former partners and associates of Mr. Warner who have weaponized the otherwise mundane details of his personal life and their consensual relationships into fabricated horror stories."

Court records and emails reviewed by The Times along with nearly two dozen accounts from former partners and colleagues portray Manson as someone who used his reputation as a transgressive artist to mistreat and isolate women drawn to his boundary-pushing music.

Some who knew and worked closely with Manson describe him as a "romantic" and sensitive person whose art could be misunderstood, and say that they never witnessed abuse on his part. Yet others interviewed by The Times argue that a revolving door of bandmates, employees and executives ignored or failed to prevent his misconduct.

The claims against Manson and other high-profile music industry figures such as Russell Simmons have prompted an examination of the music industry and its permissiveness toward artists who pursue significantly younger fans. Simmons has denied claims of women who accused him of sexual misconduct.

The making of Marilyn Manson

Long before he became one of America's most notorious rock musicians, Manson was Brian Warner, a gawky metalhead from Ohio who dreamed of revenge against his schoolyard tormenters. He fused two names — that of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe and white supremacist cult leader Charles Manson — into a persona fit for a horror film.

On the 1994 single " Lunchbox," Manson recalls fending off bullies by swinging an aluminum Kiss Army lunchbox. "I want to be a big rock and roll star. … So no one f— with me," he sings. Manson, then 25, was signed to Nothing Records, an imprint of Interscope helmed by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor.