Artists who are high on life and love are invited to submit their work to the the 10th annual International High Art Competition and compete for $50,000 in prize money.

Sponsored by The Natural Cannabis Company, with locations in Santa Rosa and Hopland, the contest is open for entries at naturalcannabis.com/highart until March 20, with 20 winners to be announced April 20.

Each year, the contest is given a new theme, encouraging artists to draw inspiration from “mind-expanding psychedelic experiences.” This year, the theme is “Love” and artists are urged to to illustrate what they love.

Winning entries will be featured on packaging and social media, and at the High Art gallery in Santa Rosa

The contest is open to anyone age 18 and older from anywhere in the world.

The High Art contest was created by The Natural Cannabis Company in 2014 as a crowd-sourcing solution to packaging design.

Since then, it has grown into an internationally-known art competition with thousands of entries annually from more than 140 countries all over the world, with winning artists gaining international exposure.

The prizes include: 1st place, $15,000 and a $10,000 donation to an international charity of the winner’s choice; 2nd place, $5,000; 3rd place, $2,500; 4th-5th place, $1,000; 6th-20th place, $500.

