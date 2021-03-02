Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome 6th child

Two months after a controversy over her disputed heritage made headlines, wellness personality Hilaria Baldwin is sharing some good news: She and her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, are parents to a new baby. The couple revealed the news Monday on Instagram, with a photo of Hilaria surrounded by her six children.

The announcement comes less than six months after the Baldwins welcomed their son Eduardo Pau Lucas to the family, prompting online speculation about how Hilaria is a mother again so soon.

In September, shortly after giving birth, the yoga aficionado shared a similar photo on Instagram, with the caption: "Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the intitial wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together...hearts full."

Confused? To clarify, Baldwin also posted Monday's photo in her Instagram stories, asking followers to select either five or six to answer, "How many babies do you see?"

Baldwin's publicist did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment. Outlets including People and Page Six reported the news citing sources who confirmed it.

In December, Baldwin addressed accusations of cultural appropriation and explained that she is not Spanish as she had previously indicated. A Twitter user had threaded several media clips that showed Baldwin failing to correct assumptions about her heritage and asking for the English word for cucumber during a cooking TV segment.

Amid the backlash, Baldwin took to Instagram to tackle the "chatter online questioning my identity and culture" and admitted that she is not half Spanishand that her given name is Hillary.

"I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain," she wrote.

Then, when her husband came to her defense with a nearly nine-minute Instagram video describing the scandal as "ridiculous," videos of him saying "my wife is from Spain" during a 2013 David Letterman interview also surfaced. In them, he imitated her purported Spanish accent.

As for Monday's baby news, some social media users have wondered if the youngest "Baldwinito" was adopted or born via a surrogate. But others have acknowledged that his mother does not owe anyone an explanation about his origins.

The curiosity may also stem from the openness with which Baldwin has discussed her family life and struggles with fertility. In November 2019, she described on social media the heartbreak she endured after suffering a miscarriage.