Hindsight 2021 festival features 12 new short plays on Zoom

The 10-minute plays in the festival have been divided into four categories, containing three plays each: comedies about technology (A); mystery, suspense and fantasy (B); comedy (C) and drama (D).

When Santa Rosa’s Left Edge Theatre put out a call in August for new 10-minute plays specifically written for presentation online on the Zoom platform, the troupe’s leaders didn’t know exactly what to expect.

What they got was nearly 200 submissions by playwrights from as far away as Australia. Out of those, a dozen have been chosen for presentation online this month.

“It took us three months to read them all,” said Argo Thompson, artistic director at Left Edge. “They run from wacky and bizarre all the way to serious.”

The “Hindsight 2021” short play festival deals with the frustrations and turmoil of last year.

“That was the assignment: to look back on the year 2020,” Thompson said.

It’s not hard to guess what predominant theme emerged.

“The most common things we saw were people writing about the coronavirus,” said Paige Picard, Left Edge artistic associate.

Several of the plays deal with the use of technology during widespread shelter-in-place orders, including “Get Sexy on Zoom” by Andrea Aptecker, “Virtual Happy Hour” by Richard Castle and “Alexa the Liar” by Guy Newsham.

Others cover a wide range of topics. “Sweatpants” by Linda Lau and Rae Mansfield deals with a serial killer. “Stinkiest Thing” by Adam Szudrich is a bedtime story combining original music, choreography and puppetry.

Since its initial experiments earlier this year on Zoom, Left Edge has embraced increasingly sophisticated technology.

“We’re using new platforms so people can experience these plays the way they want to,” Thompson said. “We’re offering livestream, on-demand and video replays. The Zoom audience can have their mics on to respond in real time to the action and hear other members of the audience.”

The 12 plays feature 24 actors from Sonoma County to San Diego, working with seven directors.

The shows have been divided into four categories, containing three plays each: drama; comedy; comedies about technology and finally, mystery, suspense and fantasy. Each livestream performance date will cover two categories. The plays will be streamed Jan. 8 to 17 (see box for show schedule).

Left Edge is offering a choice of formats and ticket prices.

A $30 VIP all-access pass gives viewers access to all 12 plays, with a choice of livestream, on-demand and video replay options, plus links to pre-show and post-show “hangouts.” Viewers for this option can choose their own livestream performance dates. If the livestream is interrupted for some reason, VIP ticket holders can catch a video replay, available until midnight the day after the live performance, through a link they’ll receive from Left Edge.

​A $15 pass gives access to six plays, with livestream, on-demand and video replay options. For live performances, viewers can watch and interact live over the Stellar streaming platform. These ticket holders also will have access to video replay if the livestream is interrupted, until midnight the day after the performance. The video replay for the $15 pass is redeemable on Stellar.

​If you prefer to see the shows on demand, the recorded performances will be available Jan. 18 to Feb. 14. The price is $10 for a 72-hour rental period for one category of three plays (A, B, C or D; see box for details).

Even ahead of its online opening, “Hindsight 2021” is already a success in one respect.

“The main goal was to make new relationships with playwrights all over the world, so we can continue to do new work,” Thompson said. “I’d like to create a series that’s a play a day. My staff thinks I’m insane. Maybe we could do a play a month.”

Left Edge staff plan to follow up on the contacts made during the search for new plays.

“I’ve been the liaison for all the playwrights,” Picard said. “I’ve been the point person. I screened all the submissions we got and reached out to everyone, whether their play was selected or not.”

While the Left Edge actors miss performing in person with live audiences, the switch to online platforms has opened access to an audience that is potentially international.

“This is different,” Thompson said. “It’s really great, with people all over the world in this moment who can’t get together.”

For more information, visit leftedgetheatre.com/hindsight2021​

