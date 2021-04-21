Hollywood hails Chauvin guilty verdict: 'Today we can breathe a sigh of relief'

The verdict is in: Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd — and celebrities are among the many sharing their thoughts on social media.

"A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future," singer Mariah Carey tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Among sports figures weighing in, former NFL player Emmanuel Acho tweeted, "You don't applaud a fish for swimming and you don't applaud the justice system for providing justice. But thankfully, today, we can breathe a sigh of relief."

"FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE CHARGES," said actor Alyssa Milano. "Rest In Peace, George Floyd. You have changed the world."

Chauvin was remanded into custody Tuesday after guilty verdicts were read on charges of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department kneeled on the neck of George Floyd for more than nine minutes during an arrest last May, killing him and setting off weeks of nationwide protests, some of which turned violent, about police treatment of Black people.

Here's a sampling of what celebrities are saying about the verdict on social media.

