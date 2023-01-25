What: Honey Rose Music Fest, with Midnight Sun, Nazare, Common Knowledge, Visionaries, Sonomacana, Weekend at Bernie’s, ThornRose, Remain in Light, hip hop artist Deep C, singer Simone Mosley, singer Ilaya, African drummer Okili and hip-hop artist Hook Boogie, along with MCs Okili, Ken Duncan, Flo, DJ and CleanFace

At the upcoming festival in her name, Rosemary “Honey Rose” Conner would have been mighty happy and, of course, rocking out onstage, something she’d been doing since growing up in west Sonoma County.

Eight bands playing reggae, funk, soul, blues and African spirit drumming will perform Saturday at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center for the Honey Rose Music Fest, in celebration of their friend and fellow musician who died unexpectedly last year.

The 43-year-old musician, preschool teacher and community activist died during a medical emergency in September. Her best friend and fellow musician, Shawnee Rosin, and others figured the best way to show her love and appreciation — and support her causes — would be with an all-day music and benefit festival.

Seven of the 30 bands Conner performed with as singer, percussionist and dancer will take the stage, including Midnight Sun, Common Knowledge, Remain in Light and Weekend at Bernie’s.

Her most recent band, the women-led reggae-focused Nazare, named for the raging surf spot in Portugal, also will play. Conner performed with the newly formed group last fall. It was their first live performance as well as her last.

Rose was always part of the music and the community, Rosin said.

“If she wasn’t singing in one of the bands, she’d be dancing in the crowd,” Rosin said. “She also played guitar, percussion, congas and hand drums. She’d go to all the Sunday drum circles in Sebastopol’s town square.”

The benefit concert will contribute funds to the community center’s arts and music enrichment programs for youth. There will be dancing, local beer and wine and Caribbean food cooked by Conner’s friend Iwaca McCarthy, a chef at Community Market.

Considered a living legend by friends and fellow musicians, Conner was an activist for social justice and a volunteer. She attended music and dance classes at the Sebastopol center and, as an adult, donated her time at many community center youth music events and local food pantries, shelters and other service organizations.

Fellow musician Milo Chapman recalled learning that Conner came to see his group, Midnight Sun, decades ago when her mother brought her to gigs at places like the Cotati Cabaret and the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Over the years, Conner played with Common Knowledge and joined Midnight Sun just three years ago, adding her original work to theirs. There were no women in the group until Conner joined, singing and playing percussion.

“Rose always supported local musicians. She went to any show — R&B, reggae and African. She was always there,” Chapman said. “Local musicians should remember that and come out and support her.”

At the time she suffered a sudden seizure, Conner had been working and doing overnight shifts at an interfaith shelter for unhoused people and people on probation awaiting court dates, Rosin said. Previously, she was a teacher at Beth Ami preschool in Santa Rosa.

“She left a huge hole in the music world,” Rosin said.

“So, we were trying to figure out what we could do, and we came up with this idea to do a music festival,” she said. “She definitely would want us to be celebrating life and singing and dancing and playing music.”

Connecting Conner's love of community and music seemed a perfect tribute. She spent many a day going to gigs, such as the legendary Peacetown Concerts in Ives Park. Later, she performed there and danced along with Peacetown performers until the pandemic shut down the concerts in 2020.

Rosin remembered Conner talking about her first concert, when she was only 6. It was a Ziggy Marley concert in Hawaii, and she became separated from her mother. Her mom eventually found her upfront, rocking out with much older fans.

Rosin delights in that image. “She’d be kicking us in the butt and say, ‘Do your thing,’” Rosin said. “She would just be proud of us for making a music festival with all her friends and family.”

Friend Eva Granahan wrote, “(Conner) was an incredibly giving person who volunteered her voice, time, money, heart and hands. She was often found participating in fundraisers, even paying entry tickets for her own gig.

“She was unapologetically herself and a great example of living your truth. We’re all missing her genuine smile, sweet song and unbeatable confidence. She would want us to remain in love and light,” Granahan wrote. “So let’s embrace each day with compassionate action.”