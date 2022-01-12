Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic to move from Windsor to Santa Rosa

If you want to conjure an iconic image of Sonoma County, one prime example is the vision of hot air balloons rising above the vineyards.

Balloon excursions are a popular tourist attraction, but the annual Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic has been the county’s foremost ballooning event since it began in 1990.

The event, which has drawn as many as 18,000 spectators in past years, was grounded by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, but it’s returning in June.

And it’s moving from its traditional site at Keiser Park in Windsor to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. The move was prompted by the need for more space and easier access, organizers explained.

“The Santa Rosa fairgrounds, with proximity to two freeways, are not only easy to access with lots of parking; the central location will allow the balloons to be visible to many who live in the city and beyond,” they said in a statement.

The popular annual celebration began as a local Rotary Club project which later led to the creation of a separate nonprofit, said Ted Richie, president and board chairman of the Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic for nearly a decade and a half.

“Originally, it started as a get-together for local balloon pilots,” Richie said. “They would fly together, and people would come to watch.”

In the past, the balloon event has been an all-volunteer effort, but this year the organizers have hired Janet Ciel, producer of the Bodega Seafood, Art & Wine Festival since 1993 and manager of the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market, to produce the Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic.

Ciel also produced the Wine Country Winter Festival in 2016 at the fairgrounds in Santa Rosa and Petaluma’s Fourth of July events in 2015 and 2016.

“The ultimate goal of this festival is to educate and build excitement around hot air ballooning, and I’m all in for that,” Ciel said. “I was fortunate many years ago to go up in one of the balloons during this event, and will never forget it.”

“I hope to build not only attendance numbers, of course, but to make this a vibrant event for everyone in the family. Besides all the balloon-related events, there will be a lot of great food, some cool balloon-related goodies for shopping fun, live music and family entertainment, as well as kids’ activities,” she added.

Gates open at 4 a.m. June 4 and 5, followed by the popular Dawn Patrol, featuring lighted balloons, at 5:30 a.m. while the sky is dark. The main launch, featuring some 30 balloons from around the world, comes at about 6 a.m. Bring a jacket. It can be chilly that early in the morning.

Tethered-ride tickets also will be for sale, so visitors can experience a hot air balloon ride without going too far up and away.

Festival hours may vary, based on weather conditions, but the event generally ends at around 10 a.m. The event offers food, coffee, beers and mimosas.

Attendees get opportunities to talk to balloon pilots and see firsthand what it takes to inflate and launch the balloons. The public also is invited to volunteer to help crew with the balloons after a short training class.

Ticket sales will be announced later this month or in early February. For information, check SCHABC.org or the Sonoma County Hot Air Balloon Classic page on Facebook.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

(Editor’s note: This story has been changed to clarify the festival’s new location.)