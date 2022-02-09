How (and where) to watch the 2022 Oscar nominees online

Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get that done, including a trip to a theater in some cases. Here’s a few other ways, though it’s worth looking around as many have myriad paths to digitally buy, rent and stream:

Streaming

ON NETFLIX

“The Power of the Dog” — The leading nominee with a dozen Oscar nods, including those for Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. It also received a best picture nod and a best director nomination for Jane Campion. Cumberbatch is a rough-hewn Montana rancher with a menacing arrogance in a Gothic story brought alive on the Western plain.

“Don't Look Up” — Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy nabbed four Oscar nominations, including best picture, original score and original screenplay. The climate change satire that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence gives Earth six months before a massive comet destroys the planet.

“tick, tick ... BOOM!” — Andrew Garfield earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson, who upended the theater world as the creator of “Rent.” The adaption of an autobiographical musical by Larson, who died suddenly and young in 1996, was Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut and also earned a nod for film editing.

“The Lost Daughter” — Starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson, it received three Oscar nominations, including nods for Colman and Buckley. The adaptation of an Elena Ferrante novel of the same name is a psychological drama that has Colman and Buckley in the same role as young and older versions of the sad and frustrated translator Leda Caruso, set on holiday in Greece.

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” — The oddball Mitchell family must quell an uprising by the world's electronic devices while on a road trip to drop off daughter Katie (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) for her first year of film school. Thank goodness for two friendly robots. The best animated feature nominee is directed by Mike Rianda, who made “​Gravity Falls.” Also available at a cost on Apple TV+, Disney+, Vudu, Redbox and more.

On HBO MAX

“Dune” — It's no longer streaming on HBO Max but worth watching for its return. Meanwhile, digital rentals and purchases are plentiful, including on Amazon Prime Video and through Apple TV+, iTunes and Google Play. The sweeping desert sci-fi saga based on Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 novel received 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture and cinematography. It stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Denis Villeneuve directed.

“King Richard” — Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the story of Richard Williams — father, coach and driving force behind tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams — has Will Smith in the leading role. The film earned six Oscar nominations, including one for Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, best picture and original song for “Be Alive” by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. It’s an intimate, authorized view of the family and their rise from Compton, California, to the top of the tennis world. The film is no longer streaming for HBO Max subscribers but may someday come back. Available at a cost on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Redbox, YouTube and more.

“Nightmare Alley” — This Guillermo del Toro remake of the 1947 neo-noir classic earned four Oscar nods, including best picture and cinematography. The cast is star packed: Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn. It's the story of the brief rise of a handsome hustler, from low level carney to highly paid showman. It's also streaming for Hulu subscribers.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — The rise-and-fall story of televangelist power couple Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker secured Chastain her third Oscar nomination. The film received two nods, including makeup and hairstyling — notable for the brash Tammy. Andrew Garfield plays Bakker.

On HULU

“Spencer” — Kristen Stewart's unhinged Princess Diana earned her a best actress Oscar nomination after snubs from the British academy and the Screen Actors Guild. Director Pablo Larraín takes a tragic surreal approach in this biopic. Though reviews were mixed, some critics consider it an evocative and artful look at one of the most famous women to ever live. It's set over a Christmas weekend with the royal family that preceded her divorce from Prince Charles.

“Flee” — With the exception of live-action archival footage, this grand jury prize winner at Sundance is entirely animated. It's the story of Amin, a pseudonym for a refugee boy who filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen befriended in his sleepy Danish town when he himself was 15. Amin didn’t talk about his past in Afghanistan or his family when they were kids. It took Amin some 20 years to open up to his friend.