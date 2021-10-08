How Cary Joji Fukunaga brought James Bond into a new era in 'No Time to Die'

After some 18 months of delays due to the global pandemic, director and co-writer Cary Joji Fukunaga had his doubts that his first entry in the enduring James Bond franchise, "No Time to Die," was really, at long last, about to be released. Until he was seated near actual royalty.

"When we had the premiere, part of me was still thinking this might not happen," Fukunaga said. But the experience hit home when he took his place at London's Royal Albert Hall. "I was sitting in the same box with Prince Charles, Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. So if I moved my leg the wrong way when I'm adjusting it, I'm knocking into the back of Prince Charles' chair."

With a screenplay credited to Fukunaga, "Fleabag" creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and franchise veterans Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, "No Time to Die" is the fifth and purportedly final film to star Daniel Craig in the role of the British secret superagent. While the release delays only increased speculation about the film's box-office potential, it's already a hit overseas, having opened in the U.K. and many other countries ahead of the Oct. 8 U.S. unveiling.

In the film, a retired Bond is reluctantly drawn back into service to stop the use of a dangerous bioweapon by Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), a mysterious figure with a connection to Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), the woman Bond began a complicated relationship with in the series' previous film, "Spectre." The action hops from Norway to Italy to Jamaica to England to a fictional unclaimed island.

Fukunaga, a 1995 graduate of Analy High School in Sebastopol, brings a distinctly contemporary sensibility and style to the movie, equally reverent to traditions of the Bond franchise — full of glamorous international locations, beautifully dressed people and staggering action set pieces — while also slyly subversive in its approach to storytelling, complete with frequent jabs at Bond as an emblem of an aging worldview.

From its elaborate old-school Bond villain's lair to the witty flair with which Bond consistently underestimates those younger than him to his being surrounded by fiercely capable women, Fukunaga's movie is a mix and match of the old and the new.

How he got the jobs

Fukunaga, who won an Emmy for directing the first season of HBO's "True Detective," is the first American to ever direct a Bond film in the nearly 60-year history of the franchise. When director Danny Boyle left the project over creative differences in 2018, the Bond team needed a replacement on a very compressed schedule, without much time to rewrite the script or prepare for production. Fukunaga had previously met with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli to make clear his interest in directing a film in the franchise.

"He's fearless," said Broccoli. "And we needed somebody fearless at that point. He loves a challenge, so he was terrific. He just jumped in and gave it his everything."

"He brings a wonderful touch to it," said producer Michael G. Wilson. "He loves Bond. I think he was really intrigued to do this. He saw it as a challenge, and we really needed him. ... We had a release date looming, and we didn't give him too much time to prepare."

Craig, also credited as a co-producer on the film, was very conscious that whoever came onto the project would be the one to finish out his run as Bond and complete a five-film arc that began with "Casino Royale."

"He was very different from what had been before. And I felt that I wanted someone with an individual style of filmmaking, which Cary has," said Craig, who worked with directors Martin Campbell, Marc Forster and Sam Mendes on the previous films.

"He understands what Bond films are. And we needed a writer, someone who could come in and just dig into the script. We were in a place where it wasn't ready," said Craig. "We didn't have a lot of time, and we lucked out."

Centering the relationships

Early reviews have noted "No Time to Die" is as much a character drama as an action-adventure film, with the emotions of Craig's last time in the role and Bond's intense relationship with Madeleine Swann shooting throughout the story.

"I really loved the love story with Vesper Lynd in 'Casino Royale,'" said Fukunaga of Craig's 2006 debut as Bond, noting it as his favorite film in the franchise and acknowledging how Bond's romantic connection with Vesper, played by Eva Green, inspired some aspects of his film.

"At the end it was just like, 'Whoa, this is amazing.' I'd never seen a woman put Bond in his place like that and break him down, psychologically, analytically," he said. "Her ability to open his heart up was something that I'd never seen in a Bond film before. And his then closing [his] heart is a tragedy in 'Casino Royale.' This movie, the emotions that come out of it, are in large part due to that closing off in that first chapter.