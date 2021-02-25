How did 'Drivers License' become the song of 2021?

Before she's even sung a word, Olivia Rodrigo — newly heartbroken and eager to wallow in it — has beckoned the listener deep into her personal space.

"Drivers License," the smash debut single by this 18-year-old actor and singer, opens with the sound of a car engine revving to life. As we hear the driver swing her door shut, the dinging of the car's alarm morphs into a gently pulsing piano figure, and suddenly we're in the passenger seat next to Rodrigo, who proceeds to unspool her tale of sorrow.

"I got my driver's license last week / Just like we always talked about," she sings, "'Cause you were so excited for me / To finally drive up to your house." Here a slightly sinister bass line enters the mix, promising trouble like a patch of black ice ahead. "But today I drove through the suburbs," she continues, "Crying 'cause you weren't around." For that last line, her voice drops to a mournful whisper, each ripple and crack suffused with the sting of betrayal.

"It's almost too intimate, right?" asks Daniel Nigro, who cowrote "Drivers License" with Rodrigo and produced the song. "I love that. That's on purpose."

The by-design intensity has paid off: On Monday, Billboard announced "Drivers License," which since its release in early January has been streamed more than half a billion times on Spotify and YouTube alone, had topped the Hot 100 for a sixth consecutive week — the first debut single in Billboard history to spend that long at No. 1 right out of the gate.

The song's one-of-a-kind success has spawned countless think pieces, a sketch on last weekend's "Saturday Night Live" and widespread conspiracy theorizing about Rodrigo's involvement in a real-life love triangle behind the scenes at Disney.

Yet "Drivers License" doesn't exist in a vacuum. Rodrigo's swooning power ballad — it eventually builds to a cathartic bridge in which she tells her ex, "I still f— love you, babe" — is the latest spin on a rich tradition of teen melodrama in pop music that stretches back through Taylor Swift and Lorde (who proudly titled her most recent album "Melodrama") to '80s-era hits like Tiffany's cover of "I Think We're Alone Now" and Debbie Gibson's "Lost in Your Eyes" to the lovesick girl groups of the early 1960s.

Before those young women were giving voice to the heightened emotions of late adolescence, there was Brenda Lee singing "I'm Sorry" at 15 and Judy Garland doing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" at 17 in "The Wizard of Oz." Emily Gale, a lecturer in pop history at Ireland's University College Cork who's writing a book called "Sentimental Songs for Sentimental People," says she's found sheet music for moody teen-geared material from as far back as the 1840s — including one epic tearjerker called "The Lament for the Blind Orphan Girl."

There's nothing quite so old as that on "Sad Girl Songs," a Spotify playlist Rodrigo compiled for Valentine's Day featuring her "favorite sad girl songs to drive around and cry to." But among newish cuts like Clairo's "Bags" and "Stay" by 21-year-old Gracie Abrams, the star of the Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" peppers tunes from before she was born, such as Fiona Apple's mid-'90s "Sullen Girl."

In Apple's day, her unabashed despair landed her on MTV and on the covers of glossy magazines; now, songs sung by and often directed toward teen girls are among the few that reliably cut through the hip-hop that crowds streaming charts.

How might we define teen melodrama as expressed across multiple generations? Piano recurs as a primary instrument even as production styles and technologies shifted over the decades, from the crisp R&B of the Shirelles' "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" (written by Carole King when she was 17) to the bleary, trap-inflected sound of Tate McRae's Top 40 hit "You Broke Me First."

Lyrically, these songs typically situate prodigious female suffering — "all of the anger and angst and sadness and longing" involved in a breakup, per Rodrigo's description of her playlist — in mundane settings like the "white cars" and "front yards" of "Drivers License."

And then there's the singing, which embraces an explicit theatricality, somehow low-affect and overwrought at once, to bring the listener inside the narrator's experience.

"My thing as a producer is seeing where you can take a voice — what are the limits of the range, what are the limits of the emotion?" says Nigro, who's also worked with Carly Rae Jepsen, Hey Violet and Conan Gray. "What character are we putting on? A voice is never really a natural voice — it's what the artist wants it to be."

That use of character invites us to think about melodrama in music as we do in film and TV — in the great teen soaps of the late '90s and early '00s, such as "Dawson's Creek" and "The OC," or in Douglas Sirk's gloriously over-the-top mid-'50s movies about women in crisis. Each employs artifice of various kinds to get at an emotional truth that feels real.