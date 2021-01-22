How HBO Max's 'Locked Down' was conceived and shot during the pandemic

Doug Liman understands that it goes against conventional wisdom to expect audiences to watch a movie about a historic event they haven't finished living through.

But the director — whose past credits include action spectacles such as "The Bourne Identity," "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" and "Edge of Tomorrow" — says the unusual challenges posed by making the pandemic-set heist dramedy "Locked Down" meant he had to give it a shot.

"From Day One everybody said, 'You think people who are locked down in their homes are going to watch a movie about people who are locked down?'" said Liman by phone from New York. "That's like making a movie about the Vietnam War during the Vietnam War. And that's what those of us who set out to make movies about the Iraq War were cautioned. We were told 'You've got to wait a generation before you can tell stories about it.' And for the most part, the naysayers are correct [in that] audiences are not flocking to go see in their movies what they're seeing in their evening news. But I didn't wait to do ['Fair Game,' based on Valerie Plame's memoir after she was outed as a CIA agent] and I obviously didn't wait to make 'Locked Down.'"

Now streaming on HBO Max, "Locked Down" is one of the first star-studded entries in an emerging genre of pandemic-set movies. Written, shot and released during the pandemic, the film stars Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as an estranged London couple stuck quarantining together who conspire to steal a $3-million diamond from luxury department store Harrods.

Liman says he felt compelled to offer his own pandemic-set story now rather than later to capitalize on the universal resonance of the historic global event. "In some ways this pandemic unifies the world," he said. "We're all going through this. There isn't anybody on planet Earth not dealing with COVID-19. There isn't anybody who isn't nervous for what the future holds or who hasn't suffered from it or knows somebody who's suffered from it. But at the same time, it's affecting people so differently. I think making 'Locked Down' was my way of processing and dealing with the pandemic in the only way I know how. For me, there's only two choices: Talk to a therapist or talk to a screenwriter."

In early July, Liman teamed up with British screenwriter Steven Knight ("Peaky Blinders") to brainstorm ideas for a movie that could be shot in September "because every actor will be available since there's no movies in production," he said. They spoke for 10 minutes about the disparate experiences people were having and discussed potential character ideas. Two days later, they got back on Zoom to flesh out concepts.

"In normal times, things wouldn't happen this fast because people have busy lives and things going on besides their careers," said Liman. "But because Steve was locked down in England and I was locked down in America, neither one of us had pressing social plans. So we started brainstorming what a movie would be. And at least for me, it was a form of escape to imagine not only the [plot] but also that we might actually go make it because it seemed inconceivable. There's no socially distanced way to make a movie."

In an unprecedented move, Liman began reaching out to actors with just half of the script written, casting Hathaway first. "I had an inkling that she would [know] how to breathe life into the role," he said. "These characters are struggling, but I wanted somebody who could find the humor even in the darkest moments."

With the pandemic rendering chemistry reads impossible, the decision to cast Ejiofor as co-lead came down to the same gut instinct that led the director to cast Angelina Jolie opposite Brad Pitt for "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" sight unseen.

"Chiwetel, in our first conversation, understood that there was comedy in this movie," said Liman. "I just thought Chiwetel could bring that Cary Grant energy that would bring a film this verbose alive."

In September, Liman flew himself to London in a single-engine plane to begin shooting. Filming in the city amid rising cases and citywide shutdowns "forced us into creative solutions that will forever set 'Locked Down' apart from what will inevitably be a slew of movies made about this moment in time," Liman said.

In addition to being tested regularly, all of the crew members and actors wore face masks up until the cameras began rolling. Food wasn't allowed on set so there'd be no reason for masks to come down. They also shot short days five days out of the week so that people could get ample rest. "We literally shot 180 pages in 18 days," said Liman. "I don't think there's a way to physically go any faster than that. We basically needed to get in and get out."