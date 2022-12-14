How HBO's 'White Lotus' captures the theater of the tourism industry

If you were asked to sum up the travel industry in a single scene, the opening moments of HBO's vacation dramedy "The White Lotus" would be the place to look. Staff members of a luxury resort stand on a Hawaiian dock awaiting a boatload of wealthy guests, bright smiles pasted onto their faces. "Wave like you mean it," urges the resort's director, Armond (the fantastic Murray Bartlett ).

Minutes later, he counsels a new employee named Lani on how to behave around the hotel's VIP clientele. "You don't want to be too specific as a presence, as an identity — you want to be more generic," he tells her. "We are asked to disappear behind our masks as pleasant, interchangeable helpers."

It's a scene repeated, to a degree, in the opening of the show's second season, in which Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore), the hard-driving director of the fictional resort chain's Sicilian branch, gathers her staff to welcome a yacht-load of guests at the dock. "Greet them together," she commands, "with the same right hand."

On Sunday, the second season of "The White Lotus" came to its grotesque, gladiatorial conclusion. (You will get no spoilers from me.) The show has become a full-blown cultural phenomenon for its sumptuous locales, untimely deaths, melodramatic plot twists and haunting soundtrack, which has emerged as an earworm on TikTok. Plus, it offers the sight of unfathomably rich people being miserable on vacation. As Alex Abad-Santos has written on Vox.com, it's the schadenfreude that keeps it so compulsively watchable.

All the buzz has generated plenty of interest in the show's IRL locations. A representative for the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace, where this season was filmed, told the Guardian in October that the hotel was already booked through April.

I'm a latecomer to "The White Lotus." I didn't get to the first season until the second was about to land. But I have been intrigued by the ways it depicts tourism — especially the high-end part of the business.

At that level, travel is less about getting to know a place than in finding an outfitter willing to bend over backward to satisfy your preconceived notions of what that place might be. Is your fantasy of Italy to dress up like Italian actress Monica Vitti and putter around on a Vespa — like insecure Tanya (played to the max by Jennifer Coolidge )? Just talk to the concierge.

Before covering art and design, I worked for several years as a travel writer of little distinction, producing several guidebooks for Lonely Planet and short dispatches for outlets such as Travel + Leisure and Budget Travel. It was work for which I was terrifically ill-suited. ("Travel writing" is a misnomer. It should be called "hotel writing," because what the industry generally wants is an amanuensis who can churn out seductive copy about high thread-count sheets and Italianate bathroom fixtures.)

What those years in the field did bestow on me, however — besides a colorful story about riding a cow truck over Costa Rica's so-called Mountain of Death — is a front-row seat to the theater of vacation travel. And what "The White Lotus" gets right is that tourism is theater, the ultimate immersive experience in which everyone and everything has a role to play.

Functioning as stage is the locale — which the travel industry set-designs into a hyper-quaint version of itself for the purpose of tourist appeal. Hawaii is smiling hula dancers and outrigger canoes. Italy is a paradise of Roman ruins, picturesque hillsides and Aperol spritzes. Luxury resorts, with their enviable real estate and tasteful symphonies of muted tones, offer a safe space of predictability from which to dip a toe into the local. Whale watching is at noon, the sunset cruise at 6.

Cultural critic Lucy Lippard describes the phenomenon in her 1999 book, " On the Beaten Track: Tourism, Art and Place," which explores how popular locales are represented. "Across the United States, towns devastated by capital flight, technological shifts, or union-busting make spectacles of themselves desperately framing and reinventing their histories to make the picture appealing to those who might buy a hamburger, T-shirt, suntan lotion, Indian jewelry, a plastic sea gull, a shell ashtray, or a boat ride."

If you're one of the extravagant guests of "The White Lotus," instead of an ashtray you might arrange to spend the night at the 16th century neoclassical palazzo where Wagner composed part of "Parsifal."

This hyperbolic manufacturing of place can manifest in absurd ways. I once covered an Orlando hotel whose design featured miniature versions of famous Florida sights on the grounds, including a fake Everglades swamp stocked with real alligators.