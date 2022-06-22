How queer Asian American rom-com 'Fire Island' became summer's sexiest breakout hit

Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang remember that first trip, years ago, to the beachy New York LGBTQ resort that would inspire the Hulu rom-com, " Fire Island." Before playing BFFs Noah (Booster) and Howie (Yang) in the film, who find unexpected romances while vacationing at the Long Island party destination, the real-life friends were on a similar getaway, staying 12 deep in a three-bedroom house, "really making it work despite our comedians' salaries," said Yang.

"There is a magical energy, an ephemeral thing about it," Yang said from New York City ahead of the film's early June release. "You get on the ferry and it's like a portal into another dimension." Connected by wooden boardwalks and accessible only by water, idyllic Fire Island offers a place of unique liberation, and one not just free of cars.

"I've never felt closer to my friends than when we're on Fire Island together experiencing the freedom that comes with not being around straight people," said actor-writer Booster, videochatting from Los Angeles about the acclaimed Searchlight Pictures film, which has a breakout ensemble. "Not having to navigate a heterosexual society for that one single week is so freeing, it really does unlock a lot inside of you."

There were downsides. On that first visit, Yang was still a few years away from his " Saturday Night Live " stardom and Booster, who came up through Chicago's underground comedy scene, had yet to land his own TV breakthroughs on "Sunnyside," " Shrill " and " Big Mouth." Rereading Jane Austen's " Pride and Prejudice," he started noticing parallels between the classic and the interactions he and his friends had among the scene's predominantly white, wealthy party set.

"When a premium is put on sex and aesthetics, it can be really toxic," he said. "The things that make it difficult to navigate the world as a person of color or a person who doesn't maybe have the 'ideal' body type or who might not be rich, suddenly all of those problems, like the good stuff, get outsized and blown up and become unavoidable if you don't go with the right support system."

Booster channeled it all — the magic, the romance, the sex and social hierarchies, dance parties and Britney Spears karaoke — into "Fire Island," a fresh spin on Austen's 19th century novel. The first major studio rom-com to center gay Asian American leads, it's also the only movie to earn a special exception to the Bechdel Test following a critique earlier this month by writer Hanna Rosin, who slammed the film's female representation in a since-deleted viral Tweet.

"Okay, I just added a corollary: Two men talking to each other about the female protagonist of an Alice Munro story in a screenplay structured on a Jane Austen novel = pass," tweeted Alison Bechdel herself, putting the matter swiftly to rest.

Even before the brouhaha, Booster admitted he was too online, reading comments both good and otherwise and bracing for all sorts of reactions. "It's a really personal story, and it's hard not to want to protect it and jump in every comment section," he said. He was still processing that a studio let him not just make a movie starring queer Asian leads, but dive more deeply into complex issues that affected them.

"Those layers are missing from the modern rom-com," he said. "We love the hijinks and we love knowing that they're going to get together, but how are they going to get together? I was interested in sitting in the quiet moments of these relationships and exploring the things that are keeping these people apart that aren't necessarily plot devices, but existential ways of feeling about yourself within a community."

Informed by his friendship with Yang and the oeuvre of Nora Ephron, Booster plays happily broke and single Noah, who vows to stay celibate on his Fire Island holiday until he can help hopeless romantic Howie (Yang, as the Jane to his Lizzie Bennet) hook up with the man of his dreams. But their lives are drifting apart too, placing more at stake than just summer loving. "I have had to convince Bowen not to leave vacations early," said Booster. "I'm sure he'd hate me revealing that! Bowen's called me out on my s— plenty of times too. It is just the way good friends operate."

When Howie falls for Charlie (James Scully), the cute doctor comes as a package deal with the disdainful Cooper (Nick Adams) and aloof Will (Conrad Ricamora), who strikes an instant love-hate sizzle with Noah. Meanwhile, the Wickham-esque Dex (Zane Phillips) adds to the dramatic entanglements threatening to ruin what could be Howie and Noah's last getaway with their closest friends.