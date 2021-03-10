How the Schulz Museum is adapting its events to an online audience

After a year of online activities as its doors remained closed during the pandemic, the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa is hoping to make its virtual programming even more accessible by offering a lineup of recorded drawing lessons and discussions on comics, in addition to its online exhibits.

The “Schulz Museum On-Demand” lineup includes recordings of many live “Peanuts”-themed virtual talks and panel discussions the museum has presented in the last year.

In five “How to Draw” recordings, professional artists show viewers how to draw the classic characters from Schulz’s comic strip, including Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Woodstock. Also, in two panel discussions, “Celebrating 70 Years of ‘Peanuts’” and “25 Years of ‘MUTTS,’” cartoonists Stephan Pastis and Patrick McDonnell, Schulz’s widow Jean Schulz and “Simpsons” writer Tom Gammill will talk about their work and “Peanuts.”

Each recording costs $5 for museum members and $7 for nonmembers. After purchase, viewers will receive a password to access the video for a week.

“It's a great opportunity to kind of develop a new skill, learn new content on your own time, on your own pace, on your own schedule,” said Jessica Ruskin, education director at the museum.

The advantage of online events, Ruskin said, is that the museum in Santa Rosa has been able to virtually host people from around the world, including from Hong Kong, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates. Hundreds of attendees have participated in online classes, panels and other events like the museum’s New Year’s Eve bash.

“We’ve got so many comments from people who say that they're ‘Peanuts’ fans or comics or cartooning fans but they’ve never been able to visit because you kind of have to be here in Sonoma County to visit,“ Ruskin said. “To do something like (this) in person at the museum would have been really impossible.”

The family-friendly “How to Draw” series is excellent for kids or people of any age and any skill level. The panel discussions are aimed at a more mature audience who will be interested in cartoonists’ insights into their artistic influences and work.

“What we are hearing from a lot of people is that they just need to have a lighthearted distraction. There's so much going on, and the world is very heavy right now,” Marketing Director Stephanie King said. “It’s a fun treat for all ages to enjoy at a time when we’re all craving a distraction from the hardship that’s going on right now.”

Due to continued COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings of people, King said the Schulz Museum will keep adapting its events to an online audience.

The on-demand offerings will expand as more live events are recorded. In addition to virtual events (live and recorded), the museum will continue exhibits on its website.

The “Schulz Museum at Home” section of the website includes scavenger hunts and more at-home activities for kids.

“It's really fun to see how much it’s impacted people and they can connect with for their love of ‘Peanuts’ through some of these activities,” King said.

For more information on the Schulz Museum’s virtual exhibits and events, visit its website at schulzmuseum.org.