How two Hollywood stars plan to save a team, and a town, 'desperate for a lifeline'

Coal and steel built Wrexham, a market town wedged between the Welsh mountains and the lower Dee Valley in northern Wales. But soccer has long sustained it.

The city's team was formed in 1864, at the height of the Industrial Revolution, making it the third oldest in soccer history. And the fortunes of team and town have risen and fallen together ever since.

Both have been in steep decline lately.

Wrexham's Queensway neighborhood, two miles north of the soccer ground, was recently ranked by the Welsh government as the third-most impoverished area in the country, making the bronze statue in the city center — a tribute to the area's long-shuttered mines and steelworks — a taunting reminder of better days gone by. The team, which has dropped to the bottom rungs of British soccer, nearly folded a decade ago before supporters raised $120,000 in seven hours to save the club's place in the lowly National League.

Now, the town and the team are waging a comeback. And if that sounds like a Hollywood script to you, you're too late.

Nearly two years ago, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the team in hopes of turning it around and, not coincidentally, documenting on camera how they did it. That transformation remains a work in progress — the club is fifth in the league standings in its third season under the new owners — but the docuseries it inspired, "Welcome to Wrexham," premieres Wednesday on FX.

"I thought it was a wind-up," Wayne Jones, who grew up less than 100 yards from the city's stadium and now runs a pub that is even closer, said of the Reynolds-McElhenney rescue. "When I went to discover there wasn't a wind-up, I just thought we'd hit the jackpot. Wrexham has been through the doldrums over the last two decades, and we were desperate for a lifeline."

How desperate? The Supporters Trust, a fan-run coalition that had managed the team for the last decade, voted 98.6% in favor of the actors' approximately $2.4-million takeover bid in February 2021.

"Deep down, people were just excited," Jones said. "They couldn't quite believe two Hollywood A-listers were prepared to take over a fifth-division football club."

European soccer has long had a love-hate relationship with U.S. owners, who are valued for their money and business acumen but reviled for their ignorance of the game's history and tradition.

Nine of the 20 teams in the Premier League, the top level of professional soccer in the U.K., are run by Americans — among them Red Sox owner John Henry, who owns Liverpool; the Rams' Stan Kroenke, who owns Arsenal; and Dodger co-owners Mark Walter and Todd Boehly, who recently bought Chelsea. Former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt owns iconic French club Marseille, and eight first-division clubs in Italy also have U.S. bosses.

They aren't always greeted warmly.

"There is a tendency at first to say, 'What's the agenda of that person coming in?'" said Boston billionaire James Pallotta, a former co-owner of Italy's A.S. Roma.

"There's an off-the-bat skepticism, like, 'Well, you guys live in the U.S.A., how can you run a club from so far away?'," agreed Stuart Holden, who played for the U.S. in the 2010 World Cup and is now a part-owner of Spanish club Mallorca.

Nor does it always go well. In 2016, when former Dodgers catcher Mike Piazza bought A.C. Reggiana, a troubled third-tier Italian club, he was regarded as a hero. Two years later, the club was bankrupt, its offices closed, and Piazza had lost millions.

Reynolds, the actor behind Deadpool , and McElhenney, creator and star of the long-running FX comedy "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," were well aware of that history. They knew they hadn't bought a soccer team as much as they had purchased a part of the city's soul. And that required special handling.

"We're putting the community first at every turn," McElhenney said. "So every time we make a decision or try to make an adjustment or pick a direction, we're always seeking the counsel of people who are there on the ground. 'Is this the right thing for the community? Do we believe that this is what's going to create a winning formula in the short term, and in the long term?'

"We definitely approached this with a tremendous amount of respect and reverence."

Like many good ideas, Wrexham's soccer club came to life in a pub, when members of the city's cricket team settled on the sport as a way to stay fit during the long winter months. That watering hole, the Turf, is now run by Jones, who has been a fan since the night he snuck out of his parents' house and into the Racecourse Ground, the team's ancient stadium, as a 10-year-old.

And like many of the 65,000 people who live in greater Wrexham — pronounced "Rek-sm," with a silent W — he believes the town and the team are two sides of the same coin.