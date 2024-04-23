Huey Lewis lost his hearing. That didn't stop him from making a musical

After Huey Lewis learned that a syndrome of the inner ear called Ménière's disease had caused him significant hearing loss and left him unable to play or hear music, he faced the difficult task of having to tell his friends and peers.

Lewis, whose wry lyrics and rumbling vocals powered Reagan-era pop hits like "I Want a New Drug" and "If This Is It," turned to people like Tico Torres, the longtime Bon Jovi drummer, whom he'd gotten to know on golfing trips. But their conversation proved to be an unexpected source of the pragmatic philosophy that Lewis built his career on.

Over a breakfast interview last month, Lewis delivered a lively, solo re-enactment of that fateful talk with Torres.

"He goes, 'Hey, Huey, how ya doing?'" Lewis recalled. "I say, 'Tico, it's not good.' And I begin to explain. I said, 'I've lost my hearing and I can't hear pitch. I can't sing.'"

"I'm telling him the whole story and he's going like this" - here, Lewis lowered his head, furrowed his bushy brows over his eyeglasses and shook his head in dismay. Slipping into an imitation of Torres' New Jersey accent, Lewis said, "When I finish, he goes, 'Whaddaya gonna do?'"

"So that's my mantra," Lewis continued. "What are you going to do? Really, it's a pretty good question. I don't know. Still working on it."

Lewis had already halted his performing career before he went public with his diagnosis in 2020. But while his relationship to his art has fundamentally changed, he has continued to work on a new Broadway musical, "The Heart of Rock and Roll," which is built around many of the songs he made famous with Huey Lewis and the News.

The musical, which opened April 22 at the James Earl Jones Theater, spins Lewis' tunes like "Hip to Be Square," "Workin' for a Livin'" and the title track into a fictional story set in the 1980s about a couple (played by Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz) torn between pop-star ambitions and corporate opportunities.

It is a project more than a decade in the making, one that began before Lewis learned about the disease that has upended his life and given the musical an unexpected sense of urgency.

As Lewis, 73, explained, "Zen Buddhists say you need three things: Something to love, something to hope for and something to do."

"I got plenty to love," he continued. "So this is my hope-for and my to-do. It keeps me from reflecting on my (expletive) hearing."

A gregarious, exuberant storyteller, Lewis will readily regale a listener with tales from his picaresque career, like his formative days in Clover, a Bay Area band that arrived in London just in time to see their country-rock sound become swept away by the punk movement; or the hours he spent driving to set with Robert Altman when Lewis played a role in the filmmaker's 1993 ensemble comedy-drama "Short Cuts."

Recalling some of Altman's advice, Lewis said, "He told me, 'Learn the script. Read it every day. Find your character to the point where you know what he had for breakfast. And then don't listen to anybody.'"

Lewis' fellow musicians describe him as dedicated and reliable, which comes across in Bao Nguyen's documentary "The Greatest Night in Pop," about the making of the 1985 all-star charity song "We Are the World."

In response to email questions, Lionel Richie recalled Lewis coming onto the project at the last minute, taking over a part that had been written for Prince.

Even so, Richie said, "I remember him eagerly jumping in with confidence and patience."

"The Huey we saw in the documentary all those years ago is the same Huey we see today," Richie added. "Fast forward to the night of the documentary premiere - he was still a nervous wreck over that night while watching the screening! His humor, his compassion and his welcoming spirit are just a few of the things that haven't changed since the day I met him."

In person, Lewis can hear well enough to conduct face-to-face conversations. He sometimes uses a discreet, disc-shaped listening device, which broadcasts wirelessly to a hearing aid in his ear.

But when he is in group settings, Lewis said, it can feel as though he is "in a cocoon."

"I sit there like this," he said, pretending to nod and smile at nothing in particular. "Can't hear a thing."

Lewis is also candid in talking about the despair he felt after learning that he might never be able to perform music again. Though he had experienced hearing loss in his right ear since the 1980s, he said the hearing in his left ear became suddenly and significantly distorted before a show in Dallas in January 2018.

"I'm mainly a half-full guy," Lewis said, but what followed were "the most miserable six months of my life."