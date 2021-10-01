Huichica Festival returns this month for the vaccinated

Sixth-generation vintner and music aficionado Jeff Bundschu and musician Eric D. Johnson had a dream – to provide a family-friendly atmosphere where great up-and-coming indie-folk artists and bands could play before a nice-sized crowd. All the excitement of Hardly Strictly, none of the huge crowds.

Once again this year, as it has since 2009, the Huichica Sonoma Festival will unfold in its own indie-folkie way on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16, where it’s always been held, on the lovely grounds of Gundlach Bundschu Winery.

One difference: this year the promoters are instituting the full COVID-protection plan: only the vaccinated will be allowed to enter the festival. Negative PCR tests will no longer be accepted. This applies to all adult attendees, children ages 12 and older and festival staff.

The process of physically verifying vaccinations is a daunting one. But Jeff Bundschu said, “We will have an upgraded, pro security company who will be very diligent about checking vax status at the door.”

He added, “The Huichica artists are as adamant about that as we are.”

Bundschu calls the event “a boutique music festival.” The small scale offers attendees a rare and intimate listening experience. With the family winery just a few yards away, there is a natural connection to be made with delicious food from local purveyors and their own fine estate-grown wine.

All that aside, the focus is on the music. Yo La Tengo, Whitney, and Mac DeMarco are the headliners for the weekend. The lineup for both days indicates a total of 28 solo artists or bands playing on the two stages, one a sun-drenched amphitheater and the other in the historic and cozy Redwood Barn.

Many of the bands playing are of national stature in their indie-rock genre. Yo La Tengo, playing Friday and Saturday, is New Jersey-based. Whitney, playing Friday, hails from the windy city of Chicago. Cass McCombs, playing Saturday, resides in the Big Apple.

One of the locals playing the festival is known by the name of Ismay. The three-piece band features bass guitar played by Owen Clapp, lead guitar duties by Andy Allen Fahlander, and frontperson Avery Hellman.

Hellman, a resident of Petaluma, was reached in the wilds of Alpine County recently to discuss her upcoming set at Huichica. Hellman is not new to the music game, but she is not a grizzled veteran, either. She has a rather interesting musical history.

The Hardly Strictly Connection

Like almost all musicians, she was raised in a household filled with music. But it was either recorded music or her grandfather’s live stuff. “We didn’t play music as a whole family. When my grandfather was alive, he was the center of things, the center of family culture. There wasn’t as much room for all of us. Music was his thing,” Hellman said.

Avery Hellman’s grandfather was the banjo player Warren Hellman, a name known to all fans of Bay Area live music. Hellman was the driving force behind the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, the huge folkie love fest held annually in Golden Gate Park. First presented in 2001, Hardly Strictly became a Hellman family show. But it was only upon the patriarch’s death in 2011 that his descendants actually began to play music publicly.

Avery Hellman said, “Both my father and I started playing music eight or nine years ago.” She stated that her grandfather’s passing “kind of ignited us all to start playing music, as a tribute to my grandfather.”

Avery, who turns 29 on the first day of the festival, is now holding her own, with a slot on the bill at Huichica. She plays a folk-infused style of introspective and melodic music. With one album released, she has another in the can.

“I have a lot of new work that I am excited about playing. It’s material for the next record. That’s what we are going to be playing at Huichica.”

The music starts at 2 p.m. on Friday, with Yo Lo Tengo closing out the night. Hellman and her band Ismay come onstage early on Saturday; then Yo La Tengo, Whitney, and Mac DeMarco all play until well after the harvest sundown that night.

The weekend is produced by Northern California based promoters (((folkYEAH!))) and tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite. Tickets are currently on sale for the biggest little music festival north of the Golden Gate.