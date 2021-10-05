Huichica Music Fest returns to Gundlach Bundschu Winery

Health safety: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for entrance into the festival for all adults, staff and children over 12. Negative PCR tests no longer will be accepted. This policy does not apply to festival-goers who are under age 12 and not yet eligible for vaccination.

Admission: Two-day pass, $350; single-day passes, $125 for Friday and $275 for Saturday. Children under 12 free.

When: 2-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16

Many music festivals brag about drawing huge crowds, but Gundlach Bundschu Winery owner Jeff Bundschu never had that goal in mind when he launched his Huichica Music Festival back in 2012.

“It’s always been a pretty small audience. We’re talking hundreds, not thousands, and we’re expecting the same this year,” he said.

Last held in 2019, the festival returns with more than two dozen live acts, including Yo La Tengo and Mac DeMarco, over two days, Oct. 15-16, at the Old Redwood Barn at the Sonoma winery.

“Pound for pound, this is the strongest lineup we’ve ever hand, with artists of all stripes,” Bundschu said.

The event has a particularly strong lineup of women singer-songwriters, he noted, including Emma Swift, Lia Ices and Bedouine.

To put the event’s size in perspective, consider the BottleRock festival in Napa, which draws 40,000 people for three straight days every year.

“We’re not even on the same planet as BottleRock,” Bundschu joked.

And that always been by choice.

“Live music is best experienced when you can be close enough to the stage to connect to the energy of the artists performing,” he said. “That was my thing when I was growing up and going to concerts.”

When he started the festival, Bundschu initially partnered with musician Eric Johnson, who has since gone on to other endeavors.

“Eric is still our spirit guide, even though he’s no longer connected with the festival or even playing at it this year,” Bundschu said. “He was the one who introduced me to (music and events presenter) folkYEAH!, which is now our primary partner in producing the festival.”

Bundschu and Johnson originally conceived the festival as a home for an eclectic mix of cutting-edge musicians rather than the biggest of big names.

“We create an atmosphere where the artists themselves can hang out when they’re not playing,” Bundschu said.

“The festival always has been curated by the type of music the bands play,” he said. “There has never been a target audience, but the bulk of the people who come here has mostly been people in their early- to mid-30s.”

The concept of the festival was so well-received that organizers created an East Coast version in the Hudson River Valley in upstate New York that lasted three years, 2016-2018.

“That was fun while it lasted,” Bundschu said.

The Huichica Music Festival is named for the Native American tribe that once inhabited the region.

“It’s named after a band of Pomos that lived in the Sonoma Valley back in the day,” Bundschu said.

Food and beverages will be available to buy on site, and while the stage still will be at the Old Redwood Barn as in past years, it will be moved farther forward to give the audience a better view from outside.

“We encouraging people to stay outside,” Bundschu said. “We are requiring proof of COVID vaccination to get into the festival, and we’re trusting people to make their own decisions when it comes to masks and distancing.”

