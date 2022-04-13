Huichica Music Festival announces summer schedule

The Huichica Music Festival, set for June 10-11, has announced the festival’s daily schedule and lineup, with single-day general admission tickets on sale now.

The two-day music, wine and culinary festival, presented by Jeff Bundschu and (((FolkYEAH!))), will be held at California’s oldest family-owned winery, Gundlach Bundschu, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma.

Two-day general admission costs $295 and daily tickets are priced at $85 for Friday and $225 for Saturday. Children under 12 will be admitted for free. Tickets are on sale now at huichica.com.

The festival features more than 35 artists on three stages, including a historic barn and an outdoor amphitheater with views of the Sonoma Valley.

Here is the perfomance lineup:

2-10 p.m. Friday, June 10: ESG, Woods, Avey Tare, The Altons, Taper’s Choice, Spaceface, Thumpasuras, Oog Bogo, Brigid Dawson, Uni Boys, Sylvie, Matt Baldwin and Nico Georis.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11: Allah-Las, Turnover, W.I.T.C.H., La Luz, Midlake, Tamaryn, Wand, Lilys, Damien Jurado, Dummy, Boby Oroza, Starcrawler, Isobel Campbell, Tropa Magica, Kolumbo, Mary Lattimore, Mystic Chords Of Memory, Mega Bog, Jess Williamson, Oliver Ray, Light Fantastic, Shacks, Madeline Kenney and Companion.

Festival-goers can purchase estate wines from Gundlach Bundschu Winery by the glass, or bottle, or choose a wine tasting flight.

Additional food and beverages are available for purchase on-site from Golden State Cider, East Brother Beer, Bonito Poke, Mariposa Ice Creamery, Salvadorian food from Nixta, Hedonic Coffee and San Francisco’s award-winning restaurant 25 Lusk, with kid-friendly, vegan and gluten-free options available.

Visitors also can shop for goods from MAP Ceramics, Born to Roam and Hey There Henna.

Abbot’s Passage Winery & Mercantile will host its first AP Lounge, where visitors can taste the brand’s Rhone-inspired wines, offered by tasting or by the glass, and sample mercantile offerings inspired by female-led brands like LadyBird and Meghan Bo.

Every year, part of the proceeds from Huichica Music Festival benefit the Sonoma Valley Education Foundation.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.