Huichica Music Festival 2021 lineup announced, tickets now available

Singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco and rock band Yo La Tengo will headline the Huichica Music Festival in Sonoma on Oct. 15 and 16.

The full lineup of the music festival, held annually at Gundlach Bundschu Winery, was announced Friday. The roster also includes folk singer Devendra Banhart, indie folk/rock band Whitney, folk singer Cass McCombs, indie pop group Wet and folk band Vetiver, among other artists, according to Huichica’s website.

Huichica typically is held in mid-June, but pandemic restrictions in 2020 forced the postponement, and later, the cancellation of the event. It was the first time the festival had been canceled since it started in 2010.

Held in a smaller setting than many larger festivals, Huichica aims to combine live music with local food, wine and art, according to its website. Wine will be available at stations throughout Gundlach Bundschu’s property.

This year’s food vendors have yet to be announced.

The festival is considered family-friendly and includes a Kid Zone, which has entertainment, crafts and games Saturday for children aged 3 and older. Anyone 12 and younger gets free admission to the festival, too.

Weekend passes for both days of Huichica are available now for $350, plus fees. Single-day passes become available on July 20.

Parking is not included in the cost of Huichica — a two-day parking pass is $15 and a one-day pass is $10. Parking passes currently are available at sonoma.huichica.com.

For more information on Huichica or to sign up for email updates, visit sonoma.huichica.com.