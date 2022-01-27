Hunter Fieri releases first solo project, discusses what’s next in his career

After appearing alongside his father Guy Fieri on several Food Network shows, Hunter Fieri is doing his own thing.

The eldest son of the Sonoma County celebrity chef recently talked to People magazine about his latest project, a mini documentary called “What Can Plants Do,” and his goals of starring in his own TV programs.

The 12-minute film, released in November, was his first solo project. The 25-year-old partnered with the plant-based pasta company ZENB to show how the company creates their yellow pea pasta.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/s9vCzbofTMs">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The younger Fieri told the magazine that one of the challenges he faced with the project was finding confidence and overcoming nerves going out on his own.

"It's my first time really going out there by myself and believing in something and getting after it," he told People.

He also explained how his dad’s lessons growing up helped him step into his solo role.

“Always listen, be smart, and apply what you've learned. And he always told me, 'You can't be just Guy Fieri's son. If you really want to take over this world, you got to be Hunter Fieri,' and that's just what I think about,” he told the publication.

As for breaking into the television scene on his own, he didn’t specify any set plans but has his goal in mind.

“I want to get into that realm of walking outside of my dad's shadow,” he said. “We're working our way towards that. I'm excited that the ball is rolling and it's getting bigger.”