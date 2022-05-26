‘I Married the War’ documentary to air on Bay Area stations

“I Married the War,” a documentary film produced and directed by former Sebastopol residents Ken and Betty Rodgers, will air twice in Northern California over the next few weeks.

Screenings are scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday on KPJK-TV in San Mateo and at 2:30 p.m. June 19 on KRCB-TV, Cotati-Rohnert Park.

The 93-minute documentary features interviews with 11 wives of veterans, including Anne Ohki of Santa Rosa, whose late husband, Ed Ohki, served in World War II.

The film explores the lasting effects of the trauma of war on survivors, their spouses and their families.

Hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s in-person presentations have been intermittent. It was shown in West Jefferson, North Carolina; in Casa Grande, Arizona, Ken Rodgers’ hometown; and in Boise, Idaho, where Ken and Betty Rodgers now live.

The couple hopes to schedule a Sonoma County screening in September, and the film will be shown Oct. 6 in Phoenix.

“We are receiving inquiries from around the country” about the film, Betty Rodgers said.

