Iconic ‘Star Wars’ music coming to Green Music Center

“I’ve been planning this concert in my head for about 10 years,” Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong said of the Green Music Center concert.|
DIANE PETERSON
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 17, 2023, 2:18PM
Updated 1 hour ago

“Star Wars” in concert

What: In partnership with the Green Music Center’s Summer at the Green 2023, the Santa Rosa Symphony under the direction of Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong will perform “Music from All 9 ‘Star Wars’ Movies.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park

Tickets: $30-$105

To purchase: 707-664-4246 or gmc.sonoma.edu/star-wars

Film writer/producer George Lucas could not have created his timeless “Star Wars” films without first inventing strong characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Darth Vader. But many would argue that the films’ enduring appeal also leans heavily on the symphonic scores John Williams composed.

Williams wove his iconic music into the “Star Wars” story itself, underscoring the characters, propelling the narrative and amplifying what’s happening during every step of the hero’s archetypal journey through good versus evil in this galactic odyssey.

To understand all that Williams’ music contributes, just watch the YouTube video “Star Wars Minus Williams,” which mutes the music from the final scene of the first film, 1977’s “Episode IV: A New Hope.” Minus the brass and percussion heralding the heroism of “The Throne Room” scene, the Royal Award ceremony for Luke Skywalker and Han Solo comes across as awkward and silly.

But can Williams’ music offer the same thrills and chills without the film rolling alongside?

“Star Wars” fans will find out on Aug. 26 when the Green Music Center’s Summer at the Green 2023 presents “Music from All 9 ‘Star Wars’ Movies,” performed by the Santa Rosa Symphony under the baton of Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong, a longtime aficionado of Lucas’ self-proclaimed “space opera.”

“I’ve been planning this concert in my head for about 10 years,” Lecce-Chong said. “It’s insane that this is the first time I’m conducting an all-John Williams, let alone a “Star Wars” concert, given that every orchestra does it many, many times, in John Williams-focused pops concerts.”

This is the fourth year the Green Music Center has presented the Santa Rosa Symphony in a concert focused on film music. In past summers, they have screened films, including perennial favorites like “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “E.T.,” while the orchestra has played the score.

“The idea to shift to music from ‘Star Wars’ grew out of Lecce-Chong’s passion for John Williams and his music,” said Jacob Yarrow, executive director of the Green Music Center. “Then we had the idea to go through all nine of the primary ‘Star Wars’ movies and play that music. ... He’s very excited about it, and the passion from the podium leads to a great audience experience.”

Audience members are encouraged to come in costume and compete in the costume contest. Yarrow himself is thinking about coming as Chewbacca, the Wookiee warrior with a big heart. However, fake guns will not be allowed.

“Lightsabers are all right, but if you’re coming as Han Solo, you have to have a pretend blaster, meaning it’s completely imaginary,” he said.

As usual, the gates will open early for picnicking, with food trucks and concession stands selling snacks and all kinds of drinks. You can pre-order dinner boxes from Boudin Bakery but like with the fake guns, you can’t bring alcohol through the gates.

We caught up with Lecce-Chong while he was celebrating a delayed honeymoon with his wife in Northern Italy earlier this month.

Question: Why did George Lucas call these films a space opera, and what role does the music play in them?

Answer: There are so few movies, apart from early ones like “Gone with the Wind” and “Lawrence of Arabia,” that have such unforgettable music. Part of the reason it feels so iconic is that it’s the first thing that people hear. There’s nothing else. Each “Star Wars” movie starts off the episode number in huge letters on the screen, and that’s when the music starts, and suddenly the text starts to roll on a black screen. There’s no other film that remotely touches this risky way to start a movie. Instead of trying to make us guess the storyline, it literally gives us the back story while we listen to this incredible music.

The music shows the immense power that John Williams was given in these movies because there are so many sections where there is no dialogue or even special effects. Literally, all you are experiencing is the music. With opera, musicians think of the music as the leitmotif, where every character and the main ideas and philosophy are underpinned by specific (musical) themes. ... There are all these themes in “Star Wars,” and they are connected to the characters. The level of detail is kind of crazy.

Q: Why do you enjoy John Williams’ music in general, and the “Star Wars” scores in particular?

A: I have worked with Williams (as his assistant conductor) on some of these pops concerts. One of them was at the Hollywood Bowl, and we worked together with the Milwaukee Symphony. There was a prep rehearsal for the assistant conductor, which is why I knew all the things he was doing. And I was a huge fan for a long time. I took the job as seriously as conducting Mahler.

He’s just a fantastic composer ... and he’s a brilliant orchestrator. That’s how he got his start. That’s part of what makes his music sparkle. There isn’t a team of people making sure it sounds like an orchestra. ... He’s really tinkering and getting exactly the sounds he wants from the orchestra, and it comes through in the music. That’s why you can get away with doing an entire concert of “Star Wars,” because there is a lot of diversity there.

Q: What piece of “Star Wars” music do you think pairs most perfectly with a certain scene or character?

A: All the themes pair well with the characters and scenes, in a sense. I think what makes them special is ... how they change over time to reflect a character. I’ve been thinking a lot about Princess Leia’s theme. You experience the original, and then when she comes back in the most recent trilogy, it changes. Each theme is remarkable, but what’s incredible is how Williams changes the way it is used to reflect that character in that time.

Q: How old were you when you first saw a “Star Wars” film, and which films made the biggest impression on you?

A: I remember seeing “The Phantom Menace” (Episode I, 1999). I would have been about 12.

I really enjoy what John Williams did in the most recent trilogy, in particular “The Force Awakens” (Episode VII, 2015). The world had changed; we had moved away from big movie music, so it felt like a reset. ... It showed that there’s only a few things that can do what an orchestra can do. There’s a moment at the end of “The Force Awakens” that was really a call back to “The Throne Room” scene of the first episode. There’s no action or dialogue, and here again, thank God, this director had the guts to say, “I’m just going to let this music happen.” The last two minutes are just music, and it’s just gorgeous. ... They let him loose.

Q: What are the challenges for the orchestra in this concert?

A: It’s not a walk in the park. ... It’s hard technically. To be honest, it’s not even pops music. It’s symphonic music. What gives me a certain amount of confidence is that at least half the program, the orchestra will know really well. There’s another portion they may have played before, and there’s only two or three things where I’m going to throw them a curve ball.

Q: You are playing a piece from each of the nine films, but not in chronological order. How will you decide the play list?

A: I don’t want people to know the order. I have it all in my head. I’m emceeing this thing, and I’m going to take people on this journey with me. If you love the music, you are going to be excited with any order. But if you don’t know it, let me take you through it.

Having seen a lot of these concerts, I find that it’s very easy for a concert like this to become just entertainment, or too intellectual. So I’m hoping I can find that fine line between the two. I take this music very seriously, but I’m also just a “Star Wars” geek, and I get as excited as anyone else. I’m hoping to channel those two sides and give people a really fun concert, with great stories thrown in.

There will be two massive chunks of music ... one from the original episode (“Episode IV: A New Hope,” 1977) and one from “The Force Awakens” (Episode VII, 2015). They are both almost 10 minutes long, almost like a symphonic movement. And those are the anchors to show how John works when he’s given the opportunity to put these challenges together.

Q: What kind of audience do you hope this concert draws?

A: “Star Wars” is the great connector. That was true when it first came out, and then it repeated for multiple generations. That’s what is so remarkable. It appeals to someone much younger than me who was a kid when “The Force Awakens” came out (in 2015). Then there are those of us who were kids when the second trilogy came out (in 1999). And then there’s my parents’ generation, who were young when the original trilogy came out (1977).

This is as family-friendly as it gets. For my very first concert seven years ago in Eugene, (Oregon), I did an outdoor concert. I did one piece from “Star Wars,” and that’s what people remember most. And now I get to let loose on a whole concert. I might dress up. I have a few tricks up my sleeves.

“Star Wars” in concert

What: In partnership with the Green Music Center’s Summer at the Green 2023, the Santa Rosa Symphony under the direction of Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong will perform “Music from All 9 ‘Star Wars’ Movies.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Weill Hall and Lawn, Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park

Tickets: $30-$105

To purchase: 707-664-4246 or gmc.sonoma.edu/star-wars

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.