Iconic ‘Star Wars’ music coming to Green Music Center

What: In partnership with the Green Music Center’s Summer at the Green 2023, the Santa Rosa Symphony under the direction of Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong will perform “Music from All 9 ‘Star Wars’ Movies.”

Film writer/producer George Lucas could not have created his timeless “Star Wars” films without first inventing strong characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Darth Vader. But many would argue that the films’ enduring appeal also leans heavily on the symphonic scores John Williams composed.

Williams wove his iconic music into the “Star Wars” story itself, underscoring the characters, propelling the narrative and amplifying what’s happening during every step of the hero’s archetypal journey through good versus evil in this galactic odyssey.

To understand all that Williams’ music contributes, just watch the YouTube video “Star Wars Minus Williams,” which mutes the music from the final scene of the first film, 1977’s “Episode IV: A New Hope.” Minus the brass and percussion heralding the heroism of “The Throne Room” scene, the Royal Award ceremony for Luke Skywalker and Han Solo comes across as awkward and silly.

But can Williams’ music offer the same thrills and chills without the film rolling alongside?

“Star Wars” fans will find out on Aug. 26 when the Green Music Center’s Summer at the Green 2023 presents “Music from All 9 ‘Star Wars’ Movies,” performed by the Santa Rosa Symphony under the baton of Music Director Francesco Lecce-Chong, a longtime aficionado of Lucas’ self-proclaimed “space opera.”

“I’ve been planning this concert in my head for about 10 years,” Lecce-Chong said. “It’s insane that this is the first time I’m conducting an all-John Williams, let alone a “Star Wars” concert, given that every orchestra does it many, many times, in John Williams-focused pops concerts.”

This is the fourth year the Green Music Center has presented the Santa Rosa Symphony in a concert focused on film music. In past summers, they have screened films, including perennial favorites like “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “E.T.,” while the orchestra has played the score.

“The idea to shift to music from ‘Star Wars’ grew out of Lecce-Chong’s passion for John Williams and his music,” said Jacob Yarrow, executive director of the Green Music Center. “Then we had the idea to go through all nine of the primary ‘Star Wars’ movies and play that music. ... He’s very excited about it, and the passion from the podium leads to a great audience experience.”

Audience members are encouraged to come in costume and compete in the costume contest. Yarrow himself is thinking about coming as Chewbacca, the Wookiee warrior with a big heart. However, fake guns will not be allowed.

“Lightsabers are all right, but if you’re coming as Han Solo, you have to have a pretend blaster, meaning it’s completely imaginary,” he said.

As usual, the gates will open early for picnicking, with food trucks and concession stands selling snacks and all kinds of drinks. You can pre-order dinner boxes from Boudin Bakery but like with the fake guns, you can’t bring alcohol through the gates.

We caught up with Lecce-Chong while he was celebrating a delayed honeymoon with his wife in Northern Italy earlier this month.

Question: Why did George Lucas call these films a space opera, and what role does the music play in them?

Answer: There are so few movies, apart from early ones like “Gone with the Wind” and “Lawrence of Arabia,” that have such unforgettable music. Part of the reason it feels so iconic is that it’s the first thing that people hear. There’s nothing else. Each “Star Wars” movie starts off the episode number in huge letters on the screen, and that’s when the music starts, and suddenly the text starts to roll on a black screen. There’s no other film that remotely touches this risky way to start a movie. Instead of trying to make us guess the storyline, it literally gives us the back story while we listen to this incredible music.

The music shows the immense power that John Williams was given in these movies because there are so many sections where there is no dialogue or even special effects. Literally, all you are experiencing is the music. With opera, musicians think of the music as the leitmotif, where every character and the main ideas and philosophy are underpinned by specific (musical) themes. ... There are all these themes in “Star Wars,” and they are connected to the characters. The level of detail is kind of crazy.

Q: Why do you enjoy John Williams’ music in general, and the “Star Wars” scores in particular?

A: I have worked with Williams (as his assistant conductor) on some of these pops concerts. One of them was at the Hollywood Bowl, and we worked together with the Milwaukee Symphony. There was a prep rehearsal for the assistant conductor, which is why I knew all the things he was doing. And I was a huge fan for a long time. I took the job as seriously as conducting Mahler.