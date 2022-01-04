'I'm sorry': Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian over paternity results

Kings forward Tristan Thomson took to social media Monday to apologize to Khloe Kardashian after a paternity test proved he fathered a child with another woman.

Thompson issued a statement on Instagram as the Kings were preparing to visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Thompson confirmed he is the father of Maralee Nichols' baby and pledged to accept responsibility.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Thompson said. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Nichols, a personal trainer who recently moved from Houston to Los Angeles, sued Thompson for child support in December. Thompson was still dating Kardashian when the baby was conceived. Thompson and Kardashian have a 3-year-old daughter. Thompson also has a 4-year-old son with model Jordan Craig.

Thompson has had an on-and-off relationship with Kardashian since 2016. They split up in February 2019 after three highly publicized cheating scandals, later reconciled and broke up again in June, according to various reports.