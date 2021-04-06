Imagine Dragons bassist Ben McKee continues donations to local nonprofits

Imagine Dragons bassist Ben McKee, who grew up in Forestville, continues to honor his pledge to give $1,000 a day for a year to worthy causes, with a steady stream of the grants going to Sonoma County nonprofits.

On his Twitter account, @benamckee, the musician has announced four more $1,000 grants to local agencies during the past few weeks: Redwood Empire Food Bank, Food for Thought, the Bird Rescue Center and West County Health Centers.

The Bird Rescue Center was “where my family would bring the many injured birds we encountered growing up in the country,” McKee tweeted. “They rescue and rehabilitate injured, ill or abandoned baby birds, as well as educating kids about the environment where they live.”

McGee, 35, who graduated from El Molino High School, pledged in February to give away $1,000 a day “to a cause or organization that has been working to protect and support the rights and livelihoods of those that have been most threatened.”

Previously, McKee also gave $1,000 each to UndocuFund, which aids Latino families, and Sonoma County’s Positive Images, which mentors LGBTQIA+ youth.

Imagine Dragons, which emerged from Las Vegas in 2008, burst onto the national stage with its 2012 hit “It’s Time.” Since then, the group has won three American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, a Grammy, one MTV Music award and a World Music Award.

