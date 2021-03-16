In an emotional finale, ’Bachelor’ Matt James breaks up with the winner over racially insensitive social media posts

Nearly every season of "The Bachelor," there's a stark disconnect between what was filmed and where the final couple is now, months after the cameras stopped rolling. That's especially true this season featuring Matt James - a 29-year-old real estate broker from New York who's the first Black man to star on the show.

As Monday night's finale opens on a snowy NemacolinResort in Farmington, Pa., viewers are reminded that before we can get answers to what happened with Rachael Kirkconnell, the 24-year-old graphic designer from Georgia who's sparked controversy over her racially insensitive social media posts, we will need to sit through two hours of James deciding who to pick and whether to propose.

The wait is a little excruciating.

Last month, internet sleuths found that Kirkconnell had "liked" a post of friends posing in front of a Confederate flag; shared an Instagram post whose language echoed the QAnon extremist ideology; dressed in a Native American costume; and attended an "Old South" antebellum-themed party in college in 2018. She has since apologized. Chris Harrison has apologized for how he's handled the revelation; he's stepped aside from hosting the "After the Final Rose" special and from the next season of "The Bachelorette."

But the version of James we see in the finale's first two hours doesn't know any of that. At this point, the heaviest thing James is confronting is whether he's ready to get engaged. As James's mother and brother meet his two finalists, Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Minnesota, and Kirkconnell, they're very frank with James. His brother, John, asks the two women tough questions about their past relationships and whether they've been in love before. James's mother is real with him about how loving someone isn't always enough to make a marriage work, and she knows that from experience.

James's mother says it's a "long shot" that her son is ready to get engaged, and, well, she's right. Wracked with doubt, James speaks to Harrison on a curb, and the show's host is completely unhelpful, telling James: "This is not the guy I talked to a week ago." The Bachelor walks away asking himself: "Am I ready? Can I get there? ... What's the right thing to do?"

James goes on a final date with Young, where they rappel down the resort wall. It's terrifying, and afterward Young gives James a speech about what great teammates they'd make for one another, gifting him a jersey with Mr. James emblazoned on the back to match her Mrs. James. This is the moment James uses to express that he's not sure about an engagement, blindsiding her instead with a breakup.

Next, James skips his final date with Kirkconnell, leaving Harrison to deliver the news that he won't be showing up. Later, she receives a date card, instructing her to meet James by the lake. When she shows up in a sparkly green gown, nervous and unsmiling, James tells her that he wants to be "everything to you," but he doesn't want to rush a proposal. "The truth is that I love you," James tells Kirkconnell, adding that he sees her as the mother of his kids. And he just wanted to know if being together is enough for her. It is. "I picture it all with you," Kirkconnell says. "You're the most amazing person I've ever met."

"It doesn't get more real than this," James proclaims before the happy couple gets into a horse-drawn carriage, completely naive to how real their relationship will get in a few short months.

Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL linebacker and host of the video series "Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man" introduces himself to viewers at home. The studio is eerily quiet without an in-person audience. Acho first speaks with Young about her breakup with James and the closure she'd like to get. James apologizes to Young for leaving her hanging in Nemacolin, and not having one last conversation there when she requested it. "My respect and admiration for you is through the roof," he tells her. "All I can say is: I'm sorry."

Afterward, Acho asks James about the pressure of being the first Black Bachelor. "As a Black person, there's a extra level of scrutiny when you're the first of something," James says, "and you want to make sure that you're on your best behavior in terms of how you're speaking, how you present yourself. Because, for a lot of people, that was the first time having someone like myself in their home." All of that on top of the weight of looking for love on national television.

James tells Acho that he first fell in love with Kirkconnell's "authenticity," but things got difficult when her social media posts started to surface. Before Kirkconnell addressed the images publicly, or Harrison said anything about them, James said he tried to be there for her, because he thought they were just rumors. But when she publicly acknowledged that she would do better and she apologized, James started to realize he "wasn't OK" and that Kirkconnell might not understand what it means to be Black in America. Ultimately, he tells Acho, they broke up.