Inaugural Hog Farm Hideaway music festival coming up

Who: String Cheese Incident, Hot Buttered Rum, New Monsoon, Ron Artis II, Moonalice, Galactic and many others

The third time is the charm for a new festival called the Hog Farm Hideaway, headlined by jam band String Cheese Incident.

After pandemic postponements in 2020 and 2021, the three-day music and art festival will be held Friday to Sunday, June 10-12, at Laytonville’s Black Oak Ranch.

Among the other bands slated to play: the Infamous Stringdusters, Ron Artis II, New Monsoon and Galactic.

Hog Farm Hideaway features lots of musicians based in the North Bay or greater Bay Area, including local favorites the Whiskey Family Band, Moonalice, Royal Jelly Jive, Hot Buttered Rum and Cosmic Twang with Nicki Bluhm.

The venue, about two hours’ drive north of Santa Rosa, offers several stages, a meandering creek that’s a welcome place to cool off and plenty of tree-shaded campsites. RV camping is also welcome.

“I’m looking forward to sinking into the wholesome, family, camp-out vibe we’ve become known for,” said String Cheese drummer Michael Travis.

“The venue is simply magic, intoxicating to the imagination and very conducive to a profound experience,” he said. “There’s something that comes out of the band in that environment that is very special.”

Hot Buttered Rum’s Nat Keefe called Black Oak Ranch “a very special place.”

“It’s good to be on this complete ecosystem that has forests and fields and streams and a wild river running through,” Keefe said, adding that he’s gratified to be back playing to live audiences after the long hiatus of the pandemic.

“Humans need music. It’s not a luxury. It’s an essential thing. I like to remind myself of that and give the people what they need,” he said.

String Cheese’s Travis is keenly aware of what goes into producing a festival and how devastating it can be — for fans, musicians, vendors and promoters — when an event has to be canceled.

“The perseverance it took to get here is astounding,” he said. “I’m so glad we made it to this moment!”

Festival producer Tamara Klamner said it was in 2019 that she and members of String Cheese discussed bringing the jam band, known for its stylish improvisational sound, to Black Oak Ranch.

String Cheese “wanted to do it, because they felt a connection to the history of the Hog Farm and the hippie movement from which that stems,” Klamner said.

“They’d played there once long ago, in the ’90s,” she recalled, “and they always wanted to come back.”

The Hog Farm, a roving intentional community that started in the 1960s and eventually landed at Black Oak Ranch, traces its origins to the early heyday of the Grateful Dead and peace activist Wavy Gravy, who is expected at the festival.

Black Oak Ranch, for many years the site of the Kate Wolf Festival, will host The Days Between festival during the first weekend of August, featuring bands inspired by the Grateful Dead.

While the 600-plus-acre property has lots of ancient black oak trees, thankfully there are no hogs on the festival grounds.

It was once a gathering place for Native tribes, Klamner said, noting the land has a long history as a site where people come together.

Within three months of putting tickets on sale for the 2020 Hog Farm Hideaway, “we had to postpone it,” she said, but “we are finally going to bring this festival about.”

Klamner is grateful to the bands and fans who stuck with the festival through two postponements.

“It’s amazing,” she said, that almost all the bands originally booked remained committed to playing and lots of fans held on to their tickets rather than requesting refunds. “They were very dedicated.”

String Cheese will play all three days of the festival, yet music isn’t the only attraction.

Mural artists will do live psychedelic painting, and Sebastopol artist Bill Kennedy, known as InflataBill, will create inflatable installations with illuminated balloons.

A woman named Cory Glory will build mandalas from what she finds in the natural world: shells, acorns, rocks and twigs, Klamner said.

Festivalgoers can don headphones for the late-night silent disco so they can roam the festival grounds listening to different channels of music without waking up those who want to sleep.

Silent films will screen in coordination with the disco “so you can dance while watching a silent movie, which will be cool,” she said.

And of course there will be suds from local breweries, such as Seismic. Other options on tap include hard cider and Revive kombucha. Also at the festival will be food vendors, a cannabis lounge, kids zone, activist area and healing sanctuary.

A shrine will honor String Cheese’s recently deceased manager, Jesse Aratow, who died after a heart attack last October.

Klamner said Aratow was a “super sweet, amazing man — we were working with him to develop this festival. So in his honor, we dedicated the festival to him.”

String Cheese drummer Travis recalled, “Jesse was a constant beacon of love and positivity. It’s perfect that there will be a shrine for him.”

One of the highlights of playing at Black Oak Ranch, said Hot Buttered Rum’s Keefe, is the luminous presence of Wavy Gravy, who puts on full clown attire and circulates among musicians and fans.

“I always look forward to paying homage to Wavy Gravy. Being in his presence is always inspiring,” Keefe said.

“He has taken his talent and his energy and his fame and his notoriety and steered it towards good deeds. And he knows how to party, how to how to lift the vibe.”

Michael Shapiro writes about travel and the performing arts. Reach him at michaelshapiro.net.