“Inclusion is all encompassing.”

That’s the theme of this year’s annual Inclusion Festival, to be held on Saturday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Petaluma Community Center.

“Together, we celebrate every intersection that makes each individual uniquely amazing,” said Emily Hope Parker, the founder of Inclusion Festival, and president of its nonprofit sponsor, Inclusion Compass, a Petaluma-based consultancy service offering diversity, equity, inclusion guidance and counseling. “It’s crucial to highlight the importance of inclusivity and representation,” said Parker, adding, “Here's the real beauty of Inclusion Festival. It's not just for people with disabilities or young kids. It's an event for everyone.”

Alongside a full day’s worth of entertainment and numerous activities for all ages, Parker pointed out that Inclusion Festival provides an opportunity to interact with individuals we might not routinely encounter in our daily life.

“By simply enjoying community events alongside those who might seem different,” she said, “we promote inclusion, broaden perspectives, and foster a sense of unity and understanding.”

Inclusion Festival (there is no “the” preceding “Inclusion”) debuted in 2018, took a pandemic break in 2020-2022, and returned in 2023. Because of that, though technically launched six years ago, Inclusion Festival is now in its fourth year. Described as a unique, all-ages, music-and-arts gathering, the festival was designed to celebrate and support people with disabilities, along with their friends, families and allies.

Festivities will be hosted by guest master of ceremonies Dominic Bianco, the lead guitar-player of the SoulShake, a laidback reggae-surf-rock trio from Petaluma. The SoulShake will perform a set in the afternoon portion of the festival. With a sound described by Bianco as reflecting “a connection to good times and the adventure of life on the Northern California coast,” the has become known for connecting with their audiences through their “outdoor surfer lifestyle, wacky humor, and songs that speak to love, life and creating a better world.”

This year’s festival will showcase a wider array of cultural performances, including the Sonoma County Pomo Dancers and Silent Disco DJs from culturally diverse backgrounds. According to Parker, the festival has upgraded much of its sensory supplies with new fidgets, bean bags and other tools from the neurodiverse.

“We will also be featuring a new food vendor, K&B Elixirs, who will be serving fresh fruit Popsicles and Mocktails,” she said.

Exhibitors at the event will include the Sage Casey Foundation, Petaluma Pride, NAACP, and the Children's Museum of Sonoma County, the latter hosting a hands-on tactile “Sensory Buffet” experience.

“We have also enhanced accessibility by creating bilingual signs in English and Spanish for the event and have Spanish interpreters on standby for language support, if needed,” Parker pointed out. “We will continue to have our signature free tie-dye experience, group drum circle, silent disco DJs, and sensory accommodations like the quiet cozy space.”

According to Parker, the festival has found itself facing a “critical funding shortfall” and began reaching out to the community for financial assistance as early as January of this year. Numerous supporters stepped up, Parker said, adding that she is grateful for their generosity.

“As always, entry into our event is on a sliding scale and no one is turned away for lack of funds. We never want finances to be a barrier to inclusion, as money should not get in the way of access,” she explained. “Being a grassroots organization we have relied so heavily on our community supporters. These community members give their time, resources, and money to support this cause for literal months, so that people can come together for one day and feel included, feel safe and feel welcome.”

After experiencing three of these festivals so far, Parker says the best part is seeing people come together who are not typically able to participate in community events.

“I love seeing them enjoying time with their friends and family,” she said, “and hearing about all the connections they made and what a great time they had.”

Main Stage Schedule

11 a.m. - Welcoming words from MC Dominic Bianco

11:15 a.m. - The Sonoma County Pomo Dancers

12 p.m. - Sol Horizon

1:20 p.m. - Alchemia Theater For Life Dancers

2:30 p.m. - SoulShake

4:05 p.m. - Kayatta and Jay London

4:40 p.m. - Ballet Folklorico Paquiyollotzin

5:15 p.m. - Group Drum Circle led by Patricia Hatfield

5:45 p.m. - Closing remarks