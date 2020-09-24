Indie-rock band’s third album releases Friday

“Even once we get past this, how long will it take for those of us who like to hug people hello or goodbye to feel comfortable hugging?” asked Trebuchet guitarist Eliott Whitehurst.

It’s a question the members of the indie-rock quartet pondered from their respective homes in Petaluma and Santa Rosa during a recent Zoom interview. The beginning of the new decade has marked other changes for the North Bay band members. Drummer Paul Haile and keyboardist Lauren Haile (the married couple in the group) became parents. The yearlong break Trebuchet took before releasing a third full-length album was extended after Lauren Haile lost her hearing. And live music came to a screeching halt across Sonoma County and the United States as measures to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus closed music venues.

Distance is a tough adjustment for the community-driven band. Over the years, Trebuchet has hosted annual Christmas concerts in Petaluma, performed at countless local gigs and recorded with multiple North Bay musicians, including the Santa Rosa Young People’s Chamber Orchestra. They’ve played at notable festivals like BottleRock in Napa and Noise Pop Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco, and in 2019 they won Creative Sonoma’s “Next Level” grant, partially funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and intended to help local musicians advance in their careers.

Their latest album, “It’s fine, I’m fine,” out Friday, is a perfect example of the community spirit that powers the band. A look at the album credits shows at least a dozen names of local creatives who contributed.

“We had friends that recorded strings, friends that recorded brass, even with the artwork, it was all friends who contributed,” Whitehurst said.

“It was really cool, almost a community effort to get it done,” guitarist Navid Manoochehri added.

The members of Trebuchet met while studying music at Sonoma State University in the early 2000s. Playing together became a way for four talented musicians to create a type of music instructors could not teach. Thoughtful lyrics laced with graceful piano notes, power-packed drums and intricate guitar riffs fill the band’s discography. At times a little melancholy, the music is always heartfelt and cathartic.

“Sometimes I look back and think, this is so much emotion-wise, how dense the music is,” Paul Haile said. “(The music) has a lot of weight.”

The writing process for “It’s fine, I’m fine,” started sometime in late 2017. It was recorded, mixed and mastered more than a year ago at Greenhouse Recording in Petaluma, which Manoochehri and Paul Haile founded.

In true Trebuchet fashion, the record is full of contemplative songs, like the album’s title track, in which Whitehurst, the band’s lyricist, wrote about his dismay over the direction of the world and his decision to not have a child.

Whitehurst wrote it before Paul and Lauren Haile became parents, but it’s a song the band stands by still. “Anyone who’s at childbearing age or over a certain age has thought of all of the things in that song,” Lauren Haile said.

“SFCA” tackles the rising cost of living and the difficulty of making ends meet in the Bay Area. The song “23” addresses the 2017 North Bay wildfires; Whitehurst said he needed to take time to mentally process the devastation of the fires before he sat down to write.

“(The song ‘23’) wasn’t super on the nose about how horrific the fires were, but this was a huge thing that affected everyone around us,” he said. “I’m someone who has to digest stuff before I try to put my thoughts down.”

The band held on to the record, waiting for the perfect time to release it but eventually realized there might never be an ideal time.

“It was just like, let’s just get this record out there,” Lauren Haile said. “The album is called ‘It’s fine, I’m fine,’ and it feels more appropriate now than ever.”