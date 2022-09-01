Subscribe

Indigo Girls coming to Green Music Center

MICHAEL SHAPIRO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 1, 2022, 11:22AM


If You Go

Who: Indigo Girls, Garrison Starr

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8

Where: Green Music Center, Sonoma State University, 1801 East Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park

Tickets: $30 to $95

Information: gmc.sonoma.edu

Emily Saliers and Amy Ray have not only changed lives, they may have saved lives.

The Indigo Girls, who perform Sept. 8, at Sonoma State’s Green Music Center, have been making music together since they were teenagers in Georgia in the 1970s.

They’ve long been open about being lesbians and liberal activists, while cultivating an abiding love for the American South despite its fraught history. And countless fans have spoken about how the band’s music helped them discover and appreciate who they are.

“When I lived in Oakland in the ’90s, the Indigo Girls were a centerpiece of my coming-out experience,” said Nancy Levine, who now lives in Oregon. “Their music gave me a touchstone and entree into the lesbian community, of which I was a fledgling member at the time.”

In an interview with The Press Democrat last month, Saliers, 59, noted the Indigo Girls began as a bar band and didn’t realize how much songs such as “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears” would mean to their community.

“I had no idea that people would take to them,” Saliers said. “I didn’t know they would become big sing-along songs for us. I was just writing our thoughts.”

It’s been 35 years since the release of the first Indigo Girls album. Now, the “songs are seasoned, and our crowd sings them. There’s a lot of joy.”

Meaning still resonates

Saliers and Ray write separately. Ray’s voice is typically fiery and passionate, while Saliers’ songs are more soothing, a balm for the soul.

“I can write my own songs, my own sensibility, my own content, and Amy can do the same,” Saliers said. Then they work together to arrange the songs, “which makes one of my songs become an Indigo Girls song.”

The Indigo Girls can still sing songs such as “Galileo,” released in 1992, with conviction, Saliers said, because the meaning still resonates.

“The way that we approach life … hasn’t really changed very much,” she said.

A song like “Galileo” — with the line, “How long till my soul gets it right?” — describes the “journey of human beings just trying again and again and again, and failing in so many ways.”

It’s hard to see failure when Saliers and Ray have wildly succeeded in opening doors for their peers and for those who came after them.

“The Indigo Girls have always maintained a sense of dignity, pride, activism,” said Brandi Carlile in a Rolling Stone interview last year. “They’ve overcome every time, and for a queer person like me, I realized that my path would have been so much more rife with rejection and parody if the Indigo Girls hadn’t taken those hits for me.”

During the early days of the pandemic, the Indigo Girls played an online show, Saliers recalled.

“I think there were thousands of people who tuned into that, and they talked to each other during the performance,” she said. “When we read some of those comments, we were so incredibly moved because the people who listen to our music, they care about each other. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Based in Atlanta, the Indigo Girls have recorded 16 studio albums and sold more than 15 million records.

Saliers and Ray, joined in 2012 by violinist Lyris Hung, play the chestnuts, yet their audience is just as eager to hear the new songs. Saliers is “struck by how well received” the new songs are.

“People actually listen to them, instead of going to get a beer,” she said. “They’re waiting for the new stuff to come out, just like I used to do for the artists that I loved,” such as Joni Mitchell.

“We have such a deep appreciation for our fans,” she said. “I hate to even use the word ‘fans.’ They’re our community.”

Looking long

The Indigo Girls’ latest album, “Look Long,” came out in April 2020, just a few weeks after the pandemic triggered shelter-in-place restrictions.

The poignant title track speaks to the current political division in the United States and looks back to when the country united around the prospect of American astronauts reaching the moon.

“My grandmother had Apollo mission glasses, etched in red, white and blue,” Saliers sings on the title track, backed by Ray. “I'm no AWOL patriot because I’ve dodged your party lines. I will always love my troubled nation, this beautiful land.”

The song closes by urging listeners to “look long” to a possible future of cooperation and understanding.

The latest album is as vital and relevant as the Indigo Girls’ early collections. But now they have the perspective that comes from living, traveling, thinking, writing and singing for decades.

On “Country Radio,” Saliers looks back to her youth and sings: “I wanna know what it’s like to fall in love like most of the rest of the world.”

Saliers often drove between Georgia and Nashville listening to country music on the radio. She could “almost put her life story” in those songs, she said. Ultimately, though, she couldn’t, because they were written by a man for a woman, or by a woman for a man.

“I felt this sense of isolation,” she said, “like I was outside of the experience. So I wrote that song about my own experience.”

Early connection

Unlike Ray, a fourth-generation Southerner, Saliers was born in Connecticut and moved to Georgia when she was 10.

The girls met in grade school in Decatur, Georgia. Saliers was a year ahead but connected with Ray because she was the “other girl who played guitar.” They joined the chorus in high school and became close friends.

In the early 1980s, Saliers went to Tulane University while Ray attended Vanderbilt. Both ended up transferring to Emory in Atlanta, where Saliers’ father was a theology professor.

Asked if she knew instantly that she and Ray had a special musical connection, Saliers laughed and said, “I just thought it was fun. I didn't have my mind on anything. There was no ambition.”

Because they were underage, “we got fake IDs and started playing gigs. That was super-exciting. And then we started to infiltrate the cover-song sets with our own songs,” she said.

“That was the most exciting. Even though people didn’t really want to hear that, we did it anyway. Then I started to get a sense of our trajectory, (that) this is something really cool, we love doing this together. And we could do this for a long time.”

In 2013, Saliers married her longtime partner, Tristan Chipman; they have a daughter. Ray lives with her partner and daughter in rural Georgia.

Both Saliers and Ray have side projects. Ray’s latest album, to be released Sept. 16, features Alison Brown on banjo and guest artist Carlile.

The Indigo Girls have opened for Carlile on several dates this year, including at Berkeley’s Greek Theatre last June, where Carlile joined them on “Galileo.” They have upcoming shows with Carlile across the U.S., including in Tennessee, Massachusetts and Colorado.

Saliers has been working on two musicals, including one loosely based on “Cyrano de Bergerac.”

“We support each other in our solo endeavors completely, without any jealousy,” Saliers said. “And we both know the specialness of what we can do together as Indigo Girls. We don’t take that for granted, but it’s not everything in our creative lives.”

Singing for Joni

Saliers recently had the chance to sing the Indigo Girls song “Ghost” to Joni Mitchell at a salon in Mitchell’s home.

“It was magical, one of the greatest nights of my life, to be in her presence,” Saliers said. “I don't know what she thought of the song, but it was just a wonderful night of sharing music in the presence of my ultimate idol. I know Joni doesn’t like idolization, but too bad.”

The Indigo Girls have earned seven Grammy Award nominations and won for best contemporary folk album in 1990. They also were nominated that year for best new artist but lost to Milli Vanilli.

Later, when it came out that Milli Vanilli lip-synced, that duo was stripped of the award, but it wasn’t given to any of the other nominees.

Saliers said she heard the Indigo Girls finished second to Milli Vanilli, but she hasn’t lost any sleep over not winning.

“We were able to be part of the movement for queer rights. And we were able to be true to ourselves, to be out and open,” she said.

“I think there were a lot of people who needed that encouragement from artists and were able to get part of that from us. So it feels very gratifying. And then to have a career 40 years in, what else can you ask for, really?”

Michael Shapiro is author of “The Creative Spark” and writes about travel and the performing arts for national magazines and The Press Democrat.

