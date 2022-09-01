Indigo Girls coming to Green Music Center

Emily Saliers and Amy Ray have not only changed lives, they may have saved lives.

The Indigo Girls, who perform Sept. 8, at Sonoma State’s Green Music Center, have been making music together since they were teenagers in Georgia in the 1970s.

They’ve long been open about being lesbians and liberal activists, while cultivating an abiding love for the American South despite its fraught history. And countless fans have spoken about how the band’s music helped them discover and appreciate who they are.

“When I lived in Oakland in the ’90s, the Indigo Girls were a centerpiece of my coming-out experience,” said Nancy Levine, who now lives in Oregon. “Their music gave me a touchstone and entree into the lesbian community, of which I was a fledgling member at the time.”

In an interview with The Press Democrat last month, Saliers, 59, noted the Indigo Girls began as a bar band and didn’t realize how much songs such as “Closer to Fine” and “Kid Fears” would mean to their community.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HUgwM1Ky228">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“I had no idea that people would take to them,” Saliers said. “I didn’t know they would become big sing-along songs for us. I was just writing our thoughts.”

It’s been 35 years since the release of the first Indigo Girls album. Now, the “songs are seasoned, and our crowd sings them. There’s a lot of joy.”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/k_7-3NKLSDE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Meaning still resonates

Saliers and Ray write separately. Ray’s voice is typically fiery and passionate, while Saliers’ songs are more soothing, a balm for the soul.

“I can write my own songs, my own sensibility, my own content, and Amy can do the same,” Saliers said. Then they work together to arrange the songs, “which makes one of my songs become an Indigo Girls song.”

The Indigo Girls can still sing songs such as “Galileo,” released in 1992, with conviction, Saliers said, because the meaning still resonates.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dI1keSSwdcI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“The way that we approach life … hasn’t really changed very much,” she said.

A song like “Galileo” — with the line, “How long till my soul gets it right?” — describes the “journey of human beings just trying again and again and again, and failing in so many ways.”

It’s hard to see failure when Saliers and Ray have wildly succeeded in opening doors for their peers and for those who came after them.

“The Indigo Girls have always maintained a sense of dignity, pride, activism,” said Brandi Carlile in a Rolling Stone interview last year. “They’ve overcome every time, and for a queer person like me, I realized that my path would have been so much more rife with rejection and parody if the Indigo Girls hadn’t taken those hits for me.”

During the early days of the pandemic, the Indigo Girls played an online show, Saliers recalled.

“I think there were thousands of people who tuned into that, and they talked to each other during the performance,” she said. “When we read some of those comments, we were so incredibly moved because the people who listen to our music, they care about each other. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Based in Atlanta, the Indigo Girls have recorded 16 studio albums and sold more than 15 million records.

Saliers and Ray, joined in 2012 by violinist Lyris Hung, play the chestnuts, yet their audience is just as eager to hear the new songs. Saliers is “struck by how well received” the new songs are.

“People actually listen to them, instead of going to get a beer,” she said. “They’re waiting for the new stuff to come out, just like I used to do for the artists that I loved,” such as Joni Mitchell.

“We have such a deep appreciation for our fans,” she said. “I hate to even use the word ‘fans.’ They’re our community.”

Looking long

The Indigo Girls’ latest album, “Look Long,” came out in April 2020, just a few weeks after the pandemic triggered shelter-in-place restrictions.

The poignant title track speaks to the current political division in the United States and looks back to when the country united around the prospect of American astronauts reaching the moon.

“My grandmother had Apollo mission glasses, etched in red, white and blue,” Saliers sings on the title track, backed by Ray. “I'm no AWOL patriot because I’ve dodged your party lines. I will always love my troubled nation, this beautiful land.”

The song closes by urging listeners to “look long” to a possible future of cooperation and understanding.