Inside 'Immigration Nation,' the Netflix docuseries ICE didn't want you to see

Schwartz: If you're referring to the story in the New York Times, it's 100% accurate. There was a long, unfortunate process of them trying to shift the editorial and doing it in what we saw as a very bullying way. And I'm sorry to say it, but I don't think that's a surprise anymore about this administration. We've seen it in other places. But it's extremely unfortunate, especially because we had a great relationship with ICE for a long time. And we always say we're grateful for the time we got to see the access, and we have no beef with the boots on the ground, so to speak.

We don't think the show portrays ICE in a way that mischaracterizes them. If we wanted to just do a gotcha, we could have done a lot more, to be honest. We're really looking forward for the men and women of ICE to watch the show, because when they talk in honesty _ whether it's at the bar or after work, or it's 6 a.m. waiting for someone for hours to come out the door _ I think they're going to see a mirror of what they do all the time.

I don't think it shows them as the bad guy necessarily. I think it shows their reality. Again, I was a soldier. I served in a place where I didn't agree with the politics. And maybe if someone documented everybody, everything, my platoon, it would at times look bad to me. I get it. Our message is look at the bigger systemic problem.

Q: Did they at any point try to stop production?

Schwartz: No.

Q: You touched on this a little bit earlier, but how did you find the families or individuals willing to participate? I imagine many of these immigrants had never spoken to a journalist or a filmmaker before. So how do you cultivate that trust at their most vulnerable and navigate safety concerns with the subjects?

Clusiau: It was challenging. I think for the amount of people that we profile in the series, there were many others that just were not interested. They didn't want to be on camera, which we totally understand and respect, because I can't imagine what it's like to be in that position.

But I do think that there were some situations where, for example, like the (fathers separated from their children) _ there's this whole world around them that's closing in on them. And I think there was a moment where they just felt like they wanted to tell their story. They wanted somebody to talk to. And I think that was kind of the guiding light: If somebody wanted to really tell their story, we would try to go from that point and talk to them more and say, "This is what we're doing; are you interested in participating?" We would walk that line very carefully because we think all these individuals are in such vulnerable positions, and we don't want anybody to be put more in danger because of the work that we're doing.

Schwartz: It was very challenging because a lot of the time we would find our subjects from embedding with ICE. So if you can imagine knocking on the door at 6 o'clock in the morning and needing to say, these guys are trying to come in and do their business and we're like, "We're separate from them" _ slightly in my broken Spanish. I understand everything, but I speak a little bit, so usually it was in Spanish of me saying, 'We're independent journalists. We're not with them. Would you be OK if we document your story? If you sign paperwork, we could air this and we can try and stay in touch and so on." And you know, a lot of people said no. But a lot of people said yes. And I think they felt slightly more protected, although we can never influence any situation, really.

Q: You talked about allowing your subjects to speak for themselves. And I think there's the assumption that people might be on their best behavior in front of cameras. But over the course of the episodes, we see some of the ICE employees say and do some pretty brazen things, knowing full well that the cameras are there. Was that shocking to you?

Clusiau: Sometimes it was shocking; other times it was not. You start to understand individuals' personalities, and some (are) a little bit rougher than others and some have more empathy or sympathy than others. And so you tend to just keep the camera rolling because you just never really know what's going to come through. When somebody is not used to being on camera, there's always a sort of wall of, "What am I supposed to say? How am I supposed to react? How am I supposed to talk about myself?" But eventually, usually when you're following people doing their work, some of that stuff just kind of goes out the window, and they start to let down their guard.

Schwartz: The opening scene of this immigrant being brought to detention, when he bangs his head and Scott, who was the head of the unit there, pretty higher up, (records video) _ that was actually one of the first days of production. And because it was kind of an operation, me and Christina were in different cars. So, I was there (in the office) by myself, and I remember, as he makes clear, it was like the first arrest. It was early morning. And I remember texting Christina if she can talk for a second because I was little bit like, "Holy (expletive)!" I was the only guy in the room. It was like the three of us. He was looking at the camera and he's clearly aware of the camera. It's how he acts. And some people will hate him, and ICE told us that he would get fired for it; I don't know if that's true. As time went by, there was a lot of that.