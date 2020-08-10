Inside 'Immigration Nation,' the Netflix docuseries ICE didn't want you to see
Early in the first episode of new docuseries "Immigration Nation," a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official pulls out his phone and records a video inside the agency's New York City office, where a lone immigrant sits inside the processing room. It's the start of a weeklong operation to arrest undocumented immigrants.
"Just making sure ... I thought there was an op today," the official says sarcastically, at one point looking at the documentary camera, before sending the video to supervisors with a gleeful chuckle.
It's one of many fly-on-the-wall moments captured in the six-part Netflix series that gives a rare inside look at the machinery of ICE and the bureaucratic maze of the country's immigration system.
Covering the spring of 2017 to the winter of 2019, "Immigration Nation" documents the implementation of President Donald Trump's hard-line immigration framework, a central theme in his 2016 campaign, and its effect on the migrants who must grapple with it - casting the lens on the enforcers and the immigrants. (None of the participants were compensated for their participation.)
The series hails from directors Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau, the team behind 2017's "Trophy," which explored both sides of the debate over big-game hunting.
The Times spoke with Clusiau and Schwartz about embedding with ICE, administration officials' complaints about the docuseries and efforts to delay its release, and cultivating trust with the featured migrants. The conversation has been edited for clarity and condensed.
Q: What was the catalyst that set you on this journey? Was it a certain speech Trump gave? A person you encountered whose story resonated?
Clusiau: Initially it was just understanding that when Trump was elected, there were going to be some big changes in immigration policy. Prior to that, Shaul had a connection with an ICE spokesperson from a different shoot he was doing from way back, like maybe 2011.
Schwartz: Yeah, I shot with him a little bit about their drug enforcement and Homeland Security investigations. And I stayed in touch with a spokesman, who I would kind of consider a friend. I actually was interested in immigrants that came to this country, and I thought ICE is kind of a fascinating asset to cover ... even in the Obama days, when I think there was less attention. I had asked them if we could do a show or something about immigration. At that time, they kind of thought that the attention was off them and they didn't want to let that kind of come in. And when Trump was elected, me and Christina went to lunch with the spokesman and kind of said, given the rhetoric of the campaign and how things were kind of building up around the wall and ...
Clusiau: The travel ban ...
Schwartz: (We said): "Would you consider (it), because we think ICE is going to be much more in the forefront." And that's kind of how the project started. We were always fascinated, particularly in this time, and the access just made it a no-brainer. But, we always told them that it would be a mix ... We called it a "'Wire'-like look," in a pitch, about the immigration system.
Q: Did you have to make concessions early on to get this access?
Schwartz: We signed a multimedia agreement.
Clusiau: Within it was kind of a standard approach that they have the right to review for factual inaccuracies, like our statistics are correct ...
Schwartz: Or law enforcement sensitivities _ basically anything that would give away tactics that are sensitive. Those were the two main privacy issues. It's a pretty standard contract, actually, with (Department of Homeland Security) that a lot of production companies do sign, if you work with them. I imagine most production companies slightly negotiate that contract. So did we. I can't remember exactly how long it takes, but I want to say somewhere between two to three months, but it wasn't because there was that much to do. It was kind of a slow burn at the beginning. And then we just got going. But it was clear that they normally don't grant access. And we said, "We're going to do a substantial show about this, if the access would be real."
Q: Were you surprised they ended up granting you the access they did?
Schwartz: You'd have to ask them, but I think they felt that they were coming under a lot of heat and ICE is a little bit of a different law enforcement agency. It really changes its angle on shifts of political administrations. ICE people love to say that no matter what happens, 50% of the time, you anger 50% of the American people. And I do think that they have a point, to some degree. And I think they felt that coming, and they saw our prior work, "Trophy," and it was about a controversial issue that we took kind of a middle-line approach. I think that's our style, to provoke and make people think, and show very raw things, and take tough issues that people are very emotional about and dare to let you choose.
