Invoke brings genre-bending music to Green Music Center

What: Invoke, a multi-instrument crossover quartet, performs on banjo and mandolin as well as violins, viola and cello.

The first thing you notice about an Invoke concert is that the musicians all stand up when they play, except for the cellist.

Then you realize they have no music stands. They’ve memorized the music.

Finally, you see the violist and the cellist trade their instruments for a mandolin and banjo. Suddenly, the music swerves into bluegrass country, with its infectious foot-stompin’ and finger-pickin’ twang. Ludwig, we’re not in Deutschland anymore.

All this revolutionary rule-bending makes it difficult to describe Invoke’s style of music and how its square peg fits into the round hole of a traditional classical quartet. Perhaps David Srebnik, the classical producer for Sirius XM, came closest when he described the quartet as “not classical … but not not classical.”

“We call ourselves the Invoke multi-string quartet, but bowed and fretted is more visual,” said violinist Zach Matteson, a 29-year-old doppelgänger for a young Matt Damon. “We’re a quartet first, then we added fretted instruments. And singing was the final layer.”

If their music reminds you of mandolinist/singer Chris Thile and bassist Edgar Meyer, that’s not by accident. The only difference is that while Thile and Meyer were bluegrass players at heart who crossed over into classical, Invoke has made the journey in the opposite direction.

“We’re definitely classical players who peek into the bluegrass world,” Matteson said. “So it’s more about looking at bluegrass through a classical lens.”

Invoke will be plucking and picking, bowing and strumming their blended family of instruments when they appear on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall Loft. The loft located within the larger hall is an intimate configuration where the musicians turn backward on the stage to face the audience seated in the choral loft.

In an interview with Matteson, we learned how the young ensemble came together during their college years and along the way, managed to reinvent the traditional string quartet by weaving in Americana, jazz and minimalist licks. The ensemble creates most of its own repertoire, with each player arranging, editing and contributing to the original pieces they perform.

Question: You were already breaking rules as members of the University of Maryland orchestra. Who came up with the idea of musicians dancing onstage?

Answer: The orchestra director, Jim Ross, had really interesting ideas about what an orchestra at a university can be. … He wanted to incorporate research, so he said, “Let’s try some weird stuff.” Every time we went to orchestra, there was something he was cooking up.

There were two concerts where the entire orchestra choreographed movement with legendary choreographer Liz Lerman. Ross brought her in to do Debussy’s “Afternoon of a Faun” and Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.” So there was this environment of doing something different and unique.

Q How did you first decide to perform together as an ensemble?

A The University of Maryland has a huge chamber music component that was required for music majors. So we had all met in this environment, but we didn’t start playing together until we went to an opera festival in Siena, Italy. It was a summer festival, we were students, but mostly we were there to play music and hang out.

One of our friends who is a pianist came along, and we found Peter Schickele’s Piano Quintet No. 2. It’s a serious work, but it’s still really funny and witty. There are a lot of folk elements, and we had a blast playing it. When we got back to the states, we performed it at a new music concert, got a review, and we were like, “Maybe this is something we could do?” Initially, we thought we would do neo-American music, similar to Kronos or the JACK Quartet.

Q What spurred you to record your first album, “Souls in the Mud”?

A We had been listening to “The Goat Rodeo Sessions” (an album made by fiddler Stuart Duncan, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, bassist Edgar Meyer and mandolinist Chris Thile), so we were interested in the crossover with bluegrass music. Karl (Karl Mitze, viola and mandolin) and Nick (Nick Montopoli, violin and banjo) applied for an innovative chamber music competition, where the program was all original music. … We had three or four months to get the music together. What came out was basically the first album, and that was the impetus for what we’re doing now.

Q What does it look like to write music as a “composer collective?”

A Initially, Nick and Karl would bring us the pieces, and sometimes those pieces are fully formed on paper, and sometimes they send us a demo recording of them playing all the parts. We’ll go over it in rehearsal and learn it by ear.