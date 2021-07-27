Issa Rae shares surprise wedding photos from private ceremony

The internet's favorite awkward Black girl and beloved "Insecure" star has tied the knot.

On Monday, Issa Rae took to Instagram to drop photos from her private wedding ceremony in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, off the southeastern coast of France. Wearing custom Vera Wang and photographed by Lauren Fair, the 36-year-old married her "longtime beau" Louis Diame.

Jokingly referring to the event as an "impromptu photo shoot," she wrote online that her friends just so happened to appear in the same style of dress — and she conveniently snapped a few shots with "Somebody's Husband."

With more than 1 million likes so far, the post featured congratulatory messages from the celebrity likes of her "Insecure" costar Jay Ellis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Niecy Nash, Tina Knowles-Lawson, La La Anthony and Dan Levy, among others.

"Stunning, so so beautiful," commented Zendaya.

As users on the internet scrambled, trying to decipher whether the holy matrimony was real, White Eden Weddings planning service thanked Rae on Instagram for entrusting them with her vision.

After wrapping up filming on the final season of "Insecure," the multi-hyphenate artist is embarking on a new chapter with the love of her life, writing another story that's all her own.

Castmate Natasha Rothwell, who plays Kelli on "Insecure," flooded Rae's comments with crying and heart-eyed emojis — and wrote on Twitter, "Good morning to @Issa Rae and Issa Rae only."

Though some suspect NDAs were in effect this weekend, fellow "Insecure" castmate Yvonne Orji posted an Instagram story captioned "#Nicefor40Hours" and included photos of her looking regal with costar Jay Ellis and showrunner Prentice Penny.