We associate a lot of feelings with Christmastime and its music, from nostalgia and sentiment to hope and generosity.

One thing we don’t necessarily feel at this moment is irony. But contemporary jazz saxophonist Dave Koz does.

“Here’s the irony of it: I’m Jewish. I grew up on Hanukkah music, and here I’ve been doing an annual Christmas concert tour for 25 years,” the musician said during a brief tour stopover in El Paso.

“And if I didn’t do a Hanukkah medley in the Christmas show, people would be disappointed,” he added. “There are people who come every year just to hear that, and they’re not Jewish.”

Koz brings his 25th anniversary tour back to Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center Wednesday.

“We played the Luther Burbank Center a lot of those 25 years, and I love it,” said Koz, who lives in Sausalito most of the year. “It’s like a living room — a big living room — but it’s got that cozy feeling.”

This year’s tour features trumpeter Rick Braun, guitarist Peter White, Japanese keyboardist and composer Keiko Matsui and San Diego singer-songwriter Rebecca Jade.

Braun and Jade performed with Koz for his Christmas show at Luther Burbank Center last year. Jade made her debut with Koz in his “Greatest Hits of Christmas” virtual concert in 2020, when the tour was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Braun and White are regulars on the Koz Christmas tours, dating back to the late ’90s, along with pianist David Benoit, who couldn’t make it this year.

The holiday tour started in 1997 when Koz, doubling as a radio show host, interviewed Benoit for a broadcast. The musicians discovered that each had lost a parent — Benoit’s mother and Koz’s father had both died recently.

It was Benoit who came up with the idea to go out on a concert tour. While Benoit has continued to play the annual tour on and off over the years, Koz has gone on the road to play holiday favorites every year.

The tour has featured an ever-changing cast of guest stars over the past quarter-century.

“We have had some great people tour with us,” Koz said. “We’ve had Bill Medley (of the Righteous Brothers), Christopher Cross and Melissa Manchester. We’ve had somewhere around 40 different people tour with us.”

Like his key musicians, the audiences for the Koz holiday concert tours have stayed constant.

“It’s fun having this tour be around so long,” he said. “I remember people who came to these shows as kids and then they came back years later with their own kids.”

Some of the songs in the show are perennials, like “White Christmas” and “Silent Night,” and some are more recent additions, such as a medley of John Lennon’s “Imagine” and “Happy Christmas.”

“We play a lot of the same songs from year to year, but what makes it fun to be a contemporary jazz musician is you can push and pull the music to do something different,” Koz explained. “The songs really hold up. For a musician, there is so much to riff off of.”

The list of possible song choices is long, but there are some Koz isn’t likely to choose.

“There are goofy songs like ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ or the Grinch song, but we tend to stay away from the goofy side of things,” Koz said.

“Christmas music sets the tone for the holidays,” he added. “It’s musical comfort food. This is a time when people fall back on traditions. The songs really reach people, and you see the responses on the faces and how the music impacts people emotionally.”

Koz, 59, a San Fernando Valley native, graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a degree in mass communications and decided he’d become a professional musician.

Within weeks of graduating, he was recruited as a touring member of R&B singer and songwriter Bobby Caldwell’s band. During this time, Koz befriended the band’s keyboardist, Jeff Lorber, who invited Koz to play on one of his tours. Following that tour was a 14-month tour with pop singer Richard Marx.

Koz then released his solo debut 11-song album in the fall of 1990. Decades later, the smooth jazz icon has racked up 19 studio albums, 63 singles, nine Grammy nominations and 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Current Contemporary Jazz Albums chart. Koz recently put out his eighth Christmas album.

In other endeavors, he has taken to performing on cruises.

“We have been hosting cruises since 2005, but we had to take two years off for the pandemic,” he said. “We finally set up our schedule for 2023. We’ll be going to Spain, Portugal and Morocco.”

To him, the cruises serve the same need as the Christmas tours.

“The whole idea is to bring people together with music,” Koz said.

As for the Christmas tours, the musician finds the 25th anniversary a proper occasion for contemplating the future.

“Whether it’ll go on from there, who knows?” he said. “I look forward to reinventing the show.”

