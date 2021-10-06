‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ is returning to broadcast TV this year

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is making a comeback to broadcast TV after only streaming on Apple TV+ last year.

The beloved animated special about the Peanuts gang’s Halloween adventures returns to PBS and PBS Kids Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m., according to KQED.

After airing on network TV for decades, Apple TV+ announced in October 2020 that the “Peanuts” specials would only be available on its platform. The decision sparked outrage among fans, the Associated Press reported, and led the streaming service to partner with PBS for one-time showings of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

This year, both holiday specials will air on PBS for one day only, according to a news release. “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” is scheduled to run Nov. 21, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is slated for Dec. 19.

All three specials will be available to stream on Apple TV+, which costs $4.99 per month. The platform also is debuting its first original “Peanuts” special “For Auld Lang Syne” on Dec. 10. The storyline focuses on Lucy, who is determined to throw herself a New Year’s Eve party, and Charlie Brown, who can’t seem to check a resolution off his list before the year ends.

The creator of the “Peanuts” comics, Charles M. Schulz, lived in Santa Rosa for more than 30 years until his death at the age of 77 in 2000.