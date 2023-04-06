Acclaimed music artist J.P. Saxe and actor and Supernatural star Jared Padalecki joined forces with the United Service Organizations (USO) for a weeklong tour, visiting U.S. service members deployed to Eastern Europe. This was the first tour for both Saxe and Padalecki and part of the USO’s ongoing efforts to boost the morale of U.S. troops and their families stationed around the world.

During the multi-stop visit to locations in Poland, which included Konotop, Torun, Poznan, and Lask, the two celebrities entertained, shared meals, and visited with thousands of service members. Both Saxe and Padalecki spent time learning about service members’ military equipment, and observing training to gain a better understanding of the work and sacrifices of our military.

“Spending the last week with the USO doing concerts on military bases for U.S. troops all over Poland was an eye-opening adventure full of extraordinary humans in often dehumanizing situations,” said multi-platinum and Grammy nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist J.P. Saxe. “I found myself cycling daily through an emotional combination of reverence and terror and curiosity and gratitude. We got matching tattoos with fighter pilots, almost vomited seeing the drones, felt sick to my stomach at many of the stories, and I got to sing and play each night with some very talented service men and women in shows that all became quite interactive. To everyone I met this last week, thank you for having our backs, it was an honor to sing for/with you.”

“I’m so thankful for all the men and women who wear the uniform,” said actor Jared Padalecki. “It was an honor to see them in person and tell them just how grateful we all are for their sacrifices. Their commitment to keeping us safe, and making the world a better place, is unparalleled. I want to thank the USO for the incredible experience, and for giving me the opportunity to try and give back to those who give so much.”

Partnering with entertainment and sports industries, the USO brings celebrities and athletes to military locations worldwide. Through one of a kind, in-person tours and its Military Virtual Programming (MVP) series, the USO aims to create interactions that uplift service members and their families and remind them how much their sacrifice is valued.

Since its formation, the MVP series has featured more than 270 celebrities visiting with service members and families from every U.S. state and territory, 39 countries and 29 ships at sea.