Petaluma Music Festival lineup features Jackie Greene, Dustbowl Revival

Tickets are on sale now for the 15th annual Petaluma Music Festival, to be held Aug. 6 at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

Americana, roots rock and blues singer-songwriter Jackie Greene, roots band Dustbowl Revival and the vocal trio Rainbow Girls, all California performers with national and international reputations, will be among the some dozen acts presented.

The rest of the lineup includes Anders Osborne, Jackie Venson, Marty O’Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra, Dirty Cello, Joy & Madness, La Gente SF, Levi Lloyd & Friends, Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes, Kayatta and The Happys.

Early-bird tickets are $55 for general admission and $149 for VIP. Ticket prices will go up after the early-bird tickets sell out and will increase again on the day of event.

The VIP ticket includes a reserved seat in the shade under the festival’s big tent and wine and beer tasting with hors d’oeuvres.

Children age 12 or younger will get in free. Attendees ages 13-18 may buy a ticket for $25, sold only at the gate.

To purchase tickets, visit petalumamusicfestival.org.

The Petaluma Music Festival was founded in 2008 by Petaluma High School band instructor Cliff Eveland to raise money for local school music programs.

