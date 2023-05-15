Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne sign up for new gig after medical complication

Out of the hospital and already taking on new projects, Jamie Foxx shows no signs of slowing down.

The Oscar and Grammy Award winner is set to co-host another game show ordered Monday by Fox Entertainment. The "Beat Shazam" star and his daughter Corinne will co-host and executive produce "We Are Family," a music-centered series showcasing "non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member," the network said Monday.

"We are thrilled to be developing 'We Are Family' with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of 'Beat Shazam,'" Jamie and Corinne Foxx said in a joint statement. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year."

"The Foxx Family is headed back to our home on @foxtv & we can't wait for this new show!" Corinne Foxx wrote Monday on Instagram, sharing the news but nothing about her father's mysterious health scare.

The series reveal made good on the promise that Corinne made Friday of an "exciting work announcement." That's also when she revealed that the "Ray" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star had been out of the hospital for weeks after suffering an undisclosed "medical complication" in April, which had raised concerns about Foxx's well-being for nearly a month.

Corinne, who co-hosts Fox's "Beat Shazam" with her father, said that Foxx had been "out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating" and attempted to shut down rampant media reports speculating about his health. The DJ said that her father was so well that he is already playing pickleball.

Athleticism aside, the 55-year-old entertainer did not appear well enough to complete shooting his Netflix film "Back in Action" — his co-star Cameron Diaz's comeback project — that reportedly enlisted body doubles to stand in for Foxx. Nor did the multi-hyphenate resume his hosting duties on "Beat Shazam" earlier this month, which went into production without him and his daughter. The network announced that Foxx's pal Nick Cannon is guest-hosting Season 6 in his absence and TV personality Kelly Osbourne is filling in for Corinne. (The new season premieres May 23.)

"Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the FOX Family," Allison Wallach, the president of Fox's unscripted programming, said on Monday. "Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of 'We Are Family.'"

"We Are Family" will be co-produced by "Beat Shazam's" Apploff Entertainment and Fox's in-house unscripted studio, Fox Alternative Entertainment. Fox said that the game show will feature a studio audience consisting of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Celebrities appearing on "We Are Family" will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.