Jamie Foxx ‘has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,’ daughter says

Jamie Foxx’s daughter is shutting down rampant rumors about the “Ray” Oscar winner’s recent hospitalization, providing the latest definitive update on his mysterious “medical complication” last month.

“Update from the family,” Corinne Foxx wrote Friday on Instagram stories. “Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!” the “Beat Shazam” co-host added. “Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

The younger Foxx wrote her note along with an Instagram post from another outlet that claimed that Foxx’s loved ones had reportedly been preparing for the worst following his April 11 hospitalization, apparently prompting her to debunk the rumors Friday.

While the family has not disclosed what landed the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor in the hospital, Foxx appeared to break his silence on Instagram last week to reassure his 16.3 million followers that he was aware of their concerns.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” said the post, which included prayer, heart and fox emojis.

His brief update came amid reports speculating about his condition and whether he remained hospitalized. It also came moments after the Fox TV network announced that his game show, “Beat Shazam,” had gone into production without him and his daughter. The network announced that Foxx’s pal Nick Cannon would be guest-hosting Season 6 instead and that Kelly Osbourne would fill in for Foxx’s daughter.

Concerns about the 55-year-old’s health began April 12 when his daughter announced in a since-deleted Instagram post that he had a medical emergency and was “already on his way to recovery” due to “quick action and great care.”

Absent official updates from Camp Foxx, reports persisted speculating about the multihyphenate. TMZ reported that he had been hospitalized for at least three weeks in Atlanta after suffering the medical complication while working on his latest movie, “Back in Action” — his co-star Cameron Diaz’s highly anticipated acting-comeback project. Foxx reportedly had eight shooting days left on the film, and production resumed days after the incident, with stunt doubles filling in for him. The movie was set to wrap despite his absence, TMZ reported.