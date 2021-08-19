Japanese American World War II soldiers’ grit and valor detailed in Daniel James Brown’s new book

They were members of the most decorated military fighting unit of its size in U.S. history. They fought literal uphill battles time and again against the Nazis in the European theater, amassing 4,000 Purple Hearts and 4,000 Bronze Stars while their parents and other family members were imprisoned behind barbed wire back home.

The 442nd Regimental Combat team was made up of patriotic Americans who fought against massive odds, not just on the battlefield but also on the homefront because of their Japanese heritage.

Bestselling author Daniel James Brown turns his skill for storytelling and dogged research to the story of these brave young second-generation Americans in “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II.” Like his previous runaway hit, “The Boys on the Boat,” the book leaped immediately to The New York Times bestseller list and a TV series based on it is already in the works.

It’s Brown’s fourth book, one he spent four years researching. The theme appealed to him on multiple levels, which is essential to living so intimately with a subject for so long.

“I’m always interested in stories that talk about young Americans who are confronted with difficult circumstances and overcome those circumstances with whatever means they can,” he said by phone from his home in Carmel Valley. “Their perseverance, resilience and earnestness, those things appeal to me as themes, and I look for characters that embody those kinds of things.”

Brown splits his time between Monterey County and a rural home near Redmond, Washington, where he settled many years ago after taking a tech writing job with Microsoft.

But Brown is a Bay Area boy. Born in 1951, not long after the war, he grew up among Japanese Americans, many of them working to rebuild their lives after losing homes and businesses and livelihoods while held in concentration camps that were euphemistically called “internment camps.”

“I knew quite a bit about what happened to Japanese Americans during the war years,” he said. “But until I dug into it, I didn’t understand how complex a story it was and how traumatic it was for the people involved.”

Brown, 69, will talk about this undertold story as one of more than 30 authors set to speak at the Sonoma Valley Authors Festival Aug. 27-29 at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn.

Tickets are $1,149 for a three-day pass, but the entire lecture series will be filmed and available to view online for $149 in October and November. The online price includes two free books out of 15 available from the festival. “Facing the Mountain” is one of the featured selections.

Appearing at the festival with Brown will be Tom Ikeda, founder of Densho, a grassroots organization aimed at preserving and sharing the stories of Japanese Americans incarcerated during World War II. Ikeda has compiled a massive oral history of the era, which Brown sifted through as part of his research and to select several young men through which to tell the story.

The pair met onstage at the Seattle Center, where they were both receiving a Mayor’s Arts Award. Brown was being honored for “The Boys in the Boat,” which chronicles the University of Washington rowing crew’s improbable quest to defeat the elite rowing teams of the East Coast and England to win the Gold Medal at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

Ikeda, who wrote the forward to “Facing the Mountain,” has spent 25 years gathering and recording the stories of the Issei, the first-generation Japanese Americans, and the next generation of U.S.-born Nisei, many of whom fought in World War II for their native land.

“His mission is to get these stories told, and he sees this book as a way to do that. He’s been a wonderful, wonderful collaborator,” Brown said.

Growing up in the East Bay cities of Walnut Creek and Orinda, Brown worked with his father, who sold wholesale floral supplies.

“Thirty to 40% of our customers were Japanese American nurserymen, florists and growers, and my dad was very close to his customers. I remember when I was a kid going around on sales trips to greenhouses and flower shops and meeting these lovely Issei ladies giving me candy,” Brown recalled. “My dad was a really soft-spoken man. He rarely got mad about anything visibly, but I remember how angry he got when he talked about how his customers and his friends were treated during the war.”

Brown focuses on three young Nisei men from Hawaii, California and Washington: Katsugo “Kats” Miho, Fred Shiosaki and Rudy Tokiwa, who enlisted in the Army after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. As a counterpoint, he follows Gordon Hirabayashi, a Quaker and conscientious objector who sat out the war fighting for civil rights, a stance that landed him in prison.