Jason Ritter says he had to address alcoholism before he felt worthy of Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter are one of Hollywood's sweetest couples, but apparently their romance wasn't always so picture perfect.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the couple stunned Barrymore when they opened up about the messy reality of their origin story.

Lynskey called their initial pairing "a mysterious thing" and said that they'd met numerous times over the course of several years, having mutual friends and running in the same circles, but that Ritter never seemed to remember her.

They were cast in the 2013 dramedy "The Big Ask," and Ritter was two hours late to the table read. He introduced himself to Lynskey again, even though she had hosted an actor's brunch with him at the Sundance Film Festival the month prior. She finally showed him a photo of the two standing together and he said "Whoa!"

Ritter said he was struggling with alcoholism at the time.

"We were both going through very difficult times in our lives. We were both going through breakups," Lynskey shared. "It was a very tumultuous time."

Ritter, 43, said that he knew how "incredible" Lynskey, 45, was early on, but he didn't feel like he deserved her.

"It's not as cute of a story as you would like to think. It was messy and interesting and weird," he said of dating Lynskey. "In the mix, I was dealing with some alcoholism issues. At a point, I knew how amazing she was, and I thought she would be incredible for someone, someone who deserved her, basically, and I didn't feel like I was that person. I felt a little bit too crazy."

Ritter started to get choked up at this point. He said that it took a year of not drinking to reconsider and eventually he found himself thinking, "Oh, maybe I can promise some things to someone else, maybe I can be this person ... it was a slow burn," he said as he and Lynskey both teared up.

"So I knew that she was incredible. It was working on myself to think that maybe I could be the one for her too."

The "Yellowjackets" star wiped tears from her eyes and said, "He worked so hard. He did so much work on himself. I'm so proud of him."

Barrymore then opened up about her struggle with alcoholism, and how it had affected her ability to have romantic relationships. She shared that she hasn't had a drink in nearly four years and looks forward to dating someday. The actor-turned-host then asked Lynskey how she knew Ritter was one to take a chance on.

"This is the best person in the world," Lynskey said, holding her husband's hand. "Even though mistakes were made, he always had such a good heart."

Lynskey credited Ritter's willingness to communicate, accept responsibility and evolve, saying the "Parenthood" actor was always "so present."

Lynskey said in the early days of their relationship, she knew Ritter was the one after witnessing the way he took care of her dog that had slowed down due to old age and health issues.

"Jason would get up with her every single time, take her outside, go back to sleep, get up and take her outside. And I think that's when I was like, 'I could have a child with this man. I could really do this.' The infinite patience and kindness and love," she recalled. "I was like, 'I think this is a good person.'"

After the episode aired, the Emmy-nominated actor tweeted a vulnerable clip from the show and said, "So proud of my husband and of Drew for their vulnerability and openness here. These are two of the kindest, strongest, best people I know."

Ritter also shared the moment on Twitter writing, "Thank you @DrewBarrymoreTV for having us!! And for the space to talk about things like this! And thank you @melanielynskey for having me in the first place."

The couple received an outpouring of love in the comments from fans and fellow actors.

"The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan commented, "So good. All of it. Love wins," and "You n me both. Congrats on all of it jason. You deserve all the good stuff. Both of you do. Xxjd"

Emmy-winning casting director Jen Euston replied, "oh, Mel this was so special. you know how much i adore you both—and i've loved that kid since he walked into my office when he was a freshman in college. i'm so proud of you @JasonRitter and i love you so."

And Glee actor Dot-Marie Jones tweeted, "I could not love you more sweet boy."