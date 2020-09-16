Healdsburg Jazz Festival founder bows out with big-name, first-time trio

When guitarist Julian Lage was a kid of 12, saxophonist and jazz legend Charles Lloyd invited him onstage to play at the Healdsburg Jazz Festival. That was 20 years ago.

It was the event’s founder, Jessica Felix, who brought them together.

“Jessica asked me if he could sit in during our performance. I could hear, even then, that he had something special,” Lloyd recalled.

Since then, both Lloyd the master and Lage the prodigy have prospered, and Felix is bringing them back this month, even though the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of this year’s festival, which is expected to return next summer.

Lage, Lloyd and tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain will play together as a trio for the first time Sept. 26 at the Paul Mahder Gallery in Healdsburg for a concert will be streamed live. It’ll be Felix’s last event as artistic director of the Healdsburg Jazz Festival before she retires at the end of September.

“It worked out to be a dream pick,” Felix said. “Charles and Julian had been scheduled to perform during this year's festival.”

Each of the players is a veteran of previous Healdsburg Jazz Festivals. Lloyd, 82, who lives in Santa Barbara, has played there eight times. Hussain, 69, based in Marin County, has appeared at three of the annual events. Lage, 32, a Santa Rosa native now living in Nashville, has racked up an even dozen appearances at the Healdsburg festival.

“This will be the first time the three of us have played together like this,” Lloyd said in a recent email. “The great master of the tabla, Zakir Hussain, and I go all the way back to 2001 for our first concert, which was at Grace Cathedral. We have have a long and deep relationship on and off the stage.”

The group will play together in safe, socially distanced fashion without an in-person audience, and the concert will be captured by state-of-the-art sound and video equipment, Felix said.

For a minimum $15 donation, viewers will have 72-hour access to the concert after the live performance, which starts at 7 p.m. Sept. 26.

“For the three of us to be in the same room performing together is exciting,” Lage said.

For Lage, Jessica Felix and the Healdsburg Jazz Festival will always feel like home base.

“Jessica’s heart is so big and she’s so inclusive. She always had a spot available for me at the festival. She’s a pillar of the jazz community and provides opportunities for musicians. She’s changed all our lives,” he said.

Felix began building rapport with top jazz musicians during the late ’70s in San Francisco. She held house concerts and staged benefits for players in need before she went on to book talent for weekly jazz nights at Yoshi's in Oakland, one of the genre's most respected venues.

She moved to Healdsburg in 1994 to open a jewelry shop on the town square and founded the annual jazz festival five years later.

“When Jessica left big city life for the quiet environs of Healdsburg, she brought her passion and love of jazz with her,” Lloyd said. “And when her longing for live jazz music became so strong, she made a commitment to focus her unbelievable energy on the challenge of bringing the music she loves so much to Healdsburg.”

Now, at 71, Felix is ready to step down from the helm of the event she founded in 1999, which grew to draw as many as 5,000 fans a year. but Lage knows she will not be forgotten.

“I don’t see this as the end of Jessica’s influence,” Lage said. “How could it be?”

Felix said she will turn over the job of festival artistic director to her successor, San Francisco jazz bassits Marcus Shelby, who takes office in October, but she doesn’t rule out future music endeavors.

“This is my last concert as artistic director,” she said. “I’m not going to say it’s my last concert ever.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.