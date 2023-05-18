Saxophonist Charles Lloyd, 85, one of the most celebrated jazz musicians, has been a major player for more than half a century. And this month, he’s coming to Sonoma County for a cabaret-style performance.

Lloyd and pianist Gerald Clayton will perform at The 222, an intimate live performance space introduced nearly two years ago at Paul Mahder’s art gallery in Healdsburg.

One of the venue’s programmers is Jessica Felix, founder and former artistic director of the Healdsburg Jazz Festival, which she ran for 22 years and where Lloyd performed on multiple occasions.

Based on that longstanding professional relationship, Lloyd is happy to venture from his Southern California home for the show, he said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WqxZ-Xfk32w">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The storied and respected musician took time earlier this month to participate in an email Q&A with The Press Democrat:

Question: Why did you choose to play The 222 in Healdsburg?

Answer: I first met Jessica Felix in 1996 when she had a fundraiser for Billy Higgins after his liver transplant. I had never met her before, but Billy endorsed her by telling me, “She’s good people.” A year later, in November 1997, when Billy had recovered enough to start performing again, she booked us as a duo at the Raven Theater. We had a great time, and a long friendship started to develop. When she started the Healdsburg Jazz Festival, she invited us back. Over the years that have followed, the town has changed a lot, and the knowledge of the town folk about jazz has expanded exponentially, thanks to Jessica.

Q: You’ll be playing an intimate venue in Healdsburg this time. How will that affect your repertoire for this performance?

A: I feel the music can be intimate in a large or small setting. ... The repertoire usually falls into place when we get a feeling for the energy in the room just before we start. I performed in Paul Mahder’s gallery once before with Zakir Hussain and Julian Lage — during COVID.

Q: You are best-known for playing tenor saxophone and flute. Do you plan to play some other reed instruments at The 222 show?

A: I have a Transylvanian instrument that I like, the tarogato. It has a voice-like quality. I might bring that along.

Q: What do you like most about the Healdsburg festival? How many times have you performed there?

A: I like the small-town atmosphere. The audiences are warm and appreciative. Hospitality has always been great. I’m not sure how many times I performed for the festival — quite a few. However, this concert is not part of the Healdsburg Jazz Festival. It is part of The 222 concert series.

Q: What are the biggest and smallest venues you’ve played?

A: I have played amphitheaters that hold 10,000 and living rooms for a handful of people.

Q: In your travels, have you noticed different audience reactions in different countries? How so and where?

A: When I first started going to Japan in the 1960s, audiences were very shy to express their appreciation. But that has changed. They are as outwardly expressive as other music lovers around the world. I would say, in general, people respond in similar ways around the world. Music is a universal language, and when it touches the heart and inspires, we can feel that.

Q: How has performing live music changed over your career?

A: Sometimes there is an overabundance of equipment on stage. I like to keep the sound delivery as direct and pure as possible.

Q: What do you think the role of jazz is in the contemporary music scene?

A: Music has always been my inspiration and consolation. I hope I can bring the same to our listeners. We are reporters of the human condition. I have lived long and bring that depth of experience to each performance.

