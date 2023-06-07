Jazz star Dianne Reeves comes to Healdsburg Jazz Festival 2023

Dianne Reeves will bring her music to Sonoma County fans June 24 at this year’s 25th anniversary Healdsburg Jazz Festival.|
DAN TAYLOR
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 7, 2023, 7:00AM
If you go

What: Healdsburg Jazz Festival

When: June 17-25

Admission: free to $150

Information: healdsburgjazz.org

The festival schedule:

June 17: Free community Juneteenth Celebration in Healdsburg Plaza with the Charles McPherson Quintet and featuring Terell Stafford, Randy Porter, Akira Tana, Marcus Shelby, Martin Luther the Real McCoy, The Robin Hodge Williams Gospel Choir, MJ’s Brass Boppers, Healdsburg Jazz poet Laureate Enid Pickett and KCSM’s Greg Bridges. 2-8 p.m.

Tenor saxophonist Howard Wiley, Elephant In The Room. 9-11 p.m.

June 18: Father’s Day Celebration with Samara Joy, coming directly to Healdsburg after a performance at the Hollywood Bowl, plus wood-fired pizza from the Market at Bacchus Landing and Chef Mateo Granados Father’s Day BBQ in the picnic area. 7-8:30 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.

June 19: Healdsburg Jazz artist-in-residence and percussionist John Santos presents music from his 2023 album “Filosofía Caribeña Volume 3” in concert, plus a screening of his new documentary film, “Santos: Skin to Skin,” at the Raven Performing Arts Center. 6- 9:30 p.m.

June 20: Grupo Falso Baiano, featuring Natalie Cressman, performs at a lunch concert on the lawn of the newly remodeled Madrona hotel with fried chicken picnic lunch by Michelin-starred executive chef Jesse Mallgren. Noon-2 p.m.

Free “Sabor de mi Cuba” concert by Carlitos Medrano, Healdsburg Plaza. 6-8 p.m.

June 21: Vocalist Stella Heath brings “The Billie Holiday Project” to Healdsburg Hotel Garden Courtyard. The band features Heath on vocals, Neil Fontano on piano, Robby Elfman on tenor saxophone and clarinet, Trevor Kinselon upright bass and cornet and Spike Klein on drums. A three-course dinner is available from Dry Creek Kitchen. Dinner show at Hotel Healdsburg Garden Courtyard, 5-6:30 p.m.; Dessert & Sparkling Show, 7:30 p.m.

June 22: Grammy Award-winning guitarist Bill Frisell and his trio, featuring bassist Thomas Morgan and drummer Rudy Royston, at Bacchus Landing. Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Quartet opens the show. 6:30-9 p.m.

Vocalist Amy D and vibraphonist Dillon Vado and their quartet, Elephant in the Room. 9-11 p.m.

June 23: Brunch concert with Rob Reich and music during wine tastings, Ferrari-Carano. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A commemoration of Healdsburg Jazz founder Jessica Felix and a tribute to the late saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and the late Hammond B-3 maestro Joey DeFrancesco at Bacchus Landing, featuring an all-star band including Azar Lawrence, Gary Bartz, Marc Cary, Billy Hart, Brian Ho, Munyungo Jackson, Nicolas Bearde, Tomoki Sanders and Marcus Shelby, and opening act Joel Ross’ Good Vibes. 5-7 p.m., doors open at 3 p.m.

June 24: The Healdsburg Jazz Future All-Stars, Healdsburg Farmers’ Market. 9 a.m. to noon. Free.

The Healdsburg Freedom Jazz Choir, led by Tiffany Austin, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Austin. Gaea Schell Quartet opens the show. 1-3 p.m.

Dianne Reeves with Brazilian jazz guitarist Romero Lubambo, Bacchus Landing. 7-8:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.

Late-night concert and jam with the Sylvia Cuenca Trio featuring Peter Horvath and Gary Brown at the Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar. 9-11:30 p.m. No cover charge.

June 25: New Orleans clarinetist Michael white with saxophonist Donald Harrison at Ferrari-Carano Winery. Accordion player Rob Reich opens the show with a special Sunday brunch, with tickets available at ferrari-carano.com. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at and through Ferrari-Carano.

Michael White and his Original Liberty Jazz Band: Tribute to Sidney Bechet featuring Big Chief Donald Harrison, Ferrari-Carano Winery, 5-7 p.m., doors open at 3 p.m.

To singer Dianne Reeves, jazz is more than music. It’s part of her life story and, by the way, it’s also the family business.

Reeves was born in Detroit into a musical family. Her father sang; her mother played trumpet. Her uncle is bassist Charles Burrell, the first African American to be a member of a major American symphony, the Denver Symphony Orchestra (now known as the Colorado Symphony). Her cousin was the late George Duke, keyboardist, composer, singer-songwriter and record producer.

“Music was empowering,” she recalled in a recent interview with The Press Democrat. “We saw people that looked us on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show.’”

A five-time Grammy Award-winner, Reeves, 66, will bring the music to Sonoma County fans June 24 at this year’s 25th anniversary Healdsburg Jazz Festival.

The talent at the festival ranges from established masters to new stars. Samara Joy, 23, named the year’s best new artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards and winner in the best jazz vocal album category, will perform June 18.

“I had an opportunity to work with her on a Christmas tour,” Reeves said of Joy. “She was extraordinary. She is a continuation of the music. All these wonderful young voices and coming through right now.”

Reeves has been immersed in music for a lifetime. After her father’s death, when she was 2 years old, Reeves grew up in Denver with her mother.

In 1971, she started singing and playing piano. She was a member of her high-school band, and while performing at a convention in Chicago was noticed by trumpeter Clark Terry, who invited her to sing with him. That was the beginning of her career.

“I feel Clark Terry gave me a strong foundation,” Reeves said. “He taught me how to communicate musically.”

Her musical heroes include legendary jazz singers Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan, and jazz saxophonist Cannonball Adderly. Critics have compared her to vocalists Dinah Washington and Carmen McRae.

“Basically, I’m always devoted to my first love, which is jazz. Traditionally, that means being able to take all the great songs from the American songbook,” Reeves said.

At the same time, she has blended in the great music of her own lifetime.

“Because improvisation is such a part of jazz, I also have been influenced by Aretha Franklin and Freddie Mercury,” she explained.

“I grew up at a time when nobody said ‘genre.’ Motown was mostly jazz musicians,” she recalled. “We listened to Gladys Knight, the Beatles. Miles Davis, Stevie Wonder, Crosby Stills and Nash. I was influenced by the time when I grew up, and I give a jazz interpretation.”

Music from around the world also has found its way into her repertoire. In Healdsburg, she’ll perform with Brazilian jazz guitarist Romero Lubambo and well as her own band.

“That is the foundation of jazz music,” Reeves said. “You can come together in the music.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

Dan Taylor

Arts & Entertainment, The Press Democrat

Do you take fun seriously? I know I do. Tell me what you want to know about arts and entertainment in the North Bay to make the best use of your leisure time and money. As a longtime local arts journalist, I have learned where to look and who to ask.

