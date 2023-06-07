What: Healdsburg Jazz Festival

When: June 17-25

Admission: free to $150

Information: healdsburgjazz.org

The festival schedule:

June 17: Free community Juneteenth Celebration in Healdsburg Plaza with the Charles McPherson Quintet and featuring Terell Stafford, Randy Porter, Akira Tana, Marcus Shelby, Martin Luther the Real McCoy, The Robin Hodge Williams Gospel Choir, MJ’s Brass Boppers, Healdsburg Jazz poet Laureate Enid Pickett and KCSM’s Greg Bridges. 2-8 p.m.

Tenor saxophonist Howard Wiley, Elephant In The Room. 9-11 p.m.

June 18: Father’s Day Celebration with Samara Joy, coming directly to Healdsburg after a performance at the Hollywood Bowl, plus wood-fired pizza from the Market at Bacchus Landing and Chef Mateo Granados Father’s Day BBQ in the picnic area. 7-8:30 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.

June 19: Healdsburg Jazz artist-in-residence and percussionist John Santos presents music from his 2023 album “Filosofía Caribeña Volume 3” in concert, plus a screening of his new documentary film, “Santos: Skin to Skin,” at the Raven Performing Arts Center. 6- 9:30 p.m.

June 20: Grupo Falso Baiano, featuring Natalie Cressman, performs at a lunch concert on the lawn of the newly remodeled Madrona hotel with fried chicken picnic lunch by Michelin-starred executive chef Jesse Mallgren. Noon-2 p.m.

Free “Sabor de mi Cuba” concert by Carlitos Medrano, Healdsburg Plaza. 6-8 p.m.

June 21: Vocalist Stella Heath brings “The Billie Holiday Project” to Healdsburg Hotel Garden Courtyard. The band features Heath on vocals, Neil Fontano on piano, Robby Elfman on tenor saxophone and clarinet, Trevor Kinselon upright bass and cornet and Spike Klein on drums. A three-course dinner is available from Dry Creek Kitchen. Dinner show at Hotel Healdsburg Garden Courtyard, 5-6:30 p.m.; Dessert & Sparkling Show, 7:30 p.m.

June 22: Grammy Award-winning guitarist Bill Frisell and his trio, featuring bassist Thomas Morgan and drummer Rudy Royston, at Bacchus Landing. Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Quartet opens the show. 6:30-9 p.m.

Vocalist Amy D and vibraphonist Dillon Vado and their quartet, Elephant in the Room. 9-11 p.m.

June 23: Brunch concert with Rob Reich and music during wine tastings, Ferrari-Carano. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A commemoration of Healdsburg Jazz founder Jessica Felix and a tribute to the late saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and the late Hammond B-3 maestro Joey DeFrancesco at Bacchus Landing, featuring an all-star band including Azar Lawrence, Gary Bartz, Marc Cary, Billy Hart, Brian Ho, Munyungo Jackson, Nicolas Bearde, Tomoki Sanders and Marcus Shelby, and opening act Joel Ross’ Good Vibes. 5-7 p.m., doors open at 3 p.m.

June 24: The Healdsburg Jazz Future All-Stars, Healdsburg Farmers’ Market. 9 a.m. to noon. Free.

The Healdsburg Freedom Jazz Choir, led by Tiffany Austin, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Austin. Gaea Schell Quartet opens the show. 1-3 p.m.

Dianne Reeves with Brazilian jazz guitarist Romero Lubambo, Bacchus Landing. 7-8:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.

Late-night concert and jam with the Sylvia Cuenca Trio featuring Peter Horvath and Gary Brown at the Hotel Healdsburg Spirit Bar. 9-11:30 p.m. No cover charge.

June 25: New Orleans clarinetist Michael white with saxophonist Donald Harrison at Ferrari-Carano Winery. Accordion player Rob Reich opens the show with a special Sunday brunch, with tickets available at ferrari-carano.com. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at and through Ferrari-Carano.

Michael White and his Original Liberty Jazz Band: Tribute to Sidney Bechet featuring Big Chief Donald Harrison, Ferrari-Carano Winery, 5-7 p.m., doors open at 3 p.m.