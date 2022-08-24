Jeannie Schulz: ambassador for the art of cartooning

When “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. “Sparky” Schulz died in Santa Rosa in 2000, his wife of 27 years already was deeply involved in the world of cartooning.

Since then, Jeannie Schulz has emerged as an ambassador not only for her late husband’s work, but also for the art of cartooning worldwide.

At 82, she long has been the go-to spokesperson for the “Peanuts” universe and serves as the president of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, now in its 20th year.

On Sept. 15-16 in Kansas City, she will receive the highest honor the National Cartoonists Society can bestow on a non-cartoonist, the Silver T-Square.

“It’s for people who have contributed to the industry. It’s given to people outside the craft. I am looking forward to going,” she said.

A veteran of cartoonists’ gatherings around the globe, she looks forward to this year’s event with a mixture of curiosity, excitement and nostalgic sadness.

“The National Cartoonist Society has changed so much from when I was first new there. Now, so many people I thought were wonderful and exciting aren’t there anymore,” Schulz said.

A handful of giants in the cartoon world have died over the past decade or so: Bil Keane, originator of “The Family Circus,” in 2011; Mell Lazarus, creator of “Miss Peach” and “Momma,” in 2016; Mort Walker, creator of “Beetle Bailey,” in 2018.

Schulz also worried that the cartoonists society might not survive the pandemic. But it has.

“There are tons of new cartoonists, including some I’ve never even heard of,” she said.

She’ll participate in a panel discussion of the “Peanuts” legacy, in light of the centennial this year of Charles Schulz’s birth Nov. 26. The panel also will include “Mutts” comic strip creator Patrick McDonnell and Jenny Robb, curator of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum in Columbus, Ohio.

The conversation will be moderated by Alexis Fajardo, editorial director of the Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates studio in Santa Rosa.

Characteristically, Schulz doesn’t list herself as one of the star attractions at the convention, but others know she will be.

Joe Wos, a cartoonist based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has served as secretary on the board of directors of the National Cartoonist Society for the past four years and also has appeared as a guest artist and teacher at the Schulz Museum many times since it opened. His creations include MazeToons, a series of cartoon-illustrated mazes.

To him, Jeannie Schulz is an obvious choice for the Silver T-Square award.

“She has done so much to help cartoonists, cartoonist associations and cartoon museums,” Wos said. “I would dare say that not only the Schulz Museum but many other cartoon museums in the United States would not exist if not for Jeannie. Her support and guidance has been indispensable.”

Another enthusiastic fan of the “Peanuts” cartoonist’s widow is Andrew Farago, curator of the Cartoon Art Museum in San Francisco since 2005.

“She’s one of the best friends any cartoonist can have. She has done so much for both individual cartoonists and the cartoon art form. Everybody knows that, and is grateful,” Farago said.

“The Schulz Museum has hosted more than 350 cartoonists over the past 20 years, through presentations, book signings and panel discussions,” he added. “Every cartoonist I know has told me how welcoming the museum staff is, and whenever she’s able, Jeannie is there to welcome them, too.”

She also has visited cartoonist festivals in Portugal, Greece, Spain and Brazil, Farago said.

“I’m never surprised anymore when I show up at a cartoonist event and Jeannie is there,” he said. “She’ll go around and meet the artists and spend time with them. She encourages everyone around her. She is one of the greatest ambassadors for comics there is.”

She has helped with travel expenses to bring cartoonists to the Schulz Museum, and she once treated Farago to a flight to attend an event honoring cartoonist Mort Walker in New York City.

To Gina Huntsinger, director of the Schulz Museum since 2020, it’s only fitting that cartoonists should honor Jeannie Schulz.

“She has earned every word of praise she gets,” Huntsinger said. “What she has done out of sheer dedication to, and love for, her husband has become her life’s work.”

