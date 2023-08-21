Jennifer Lopez just teased a new song about Ben Affleck to celebrate a year of marriage

Jennifer Lopez loves her marriage to Ben Affleck, and she wants her listeners to know that, too.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer teased her new song, "Dear Ben Pt. II," Monday in an Instagram post celebrating one year since she and the "Air" star became Mr. and Mrs. Bennifer. If the song title seems familiar, it's probably because Lopez released her first Affleck-affection anthem, "Dear Ben," in 2002.

"One year ago today …," Lopez captioned photos from their wedding at Affleck's Georgia home. In one picture Affleck, in a white tuxedo jacket, is smiling and carrying his bride. In another photo, the newlyweds share a smooch under a fireworks-filled sky.

Lopez continues her caption by teasing the new lyrics: "Sitting here alone / looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing."

She added: "How did we end up here / without a rewind? / Oh my / This is my life."

Like the original "Dear Ben," Lopez's new lyrics express gratitude for her romance with the Oscar winner. Decades after calling off their engagement in the early 2000s, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their relationship in 2021.

Since then, the duo has been open about their relationship — sharing holiday photos on Instagram or teasing fans with cheeky posts. Earlier this year, Affleck praised his wife's social media savvy, while she lauded his parenting skills.

"He is honestly the best dad I have ever seen," she said on "The View" in May.

The couple, who first married in July 2022 at a secret Las Vegas ceremony, are parenting five children from their previous marriages. The singer has twins Max and Emme Muñiz (whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony). The "Daredevil" actor has Violet, Samuel Garner and Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"Dear Ben Pt. II" will be one of the 13 tracks set to populate Lopez's upcoming album "This Is Me...Now," an updated take on her 2002 album, "This Is Me...Then."

Other songs included on the new album are "Rebound," "Hummingbird" and "Midnight Trip to Vegas."

Lopez announced "This Is Me...Now," in November 2022. In March, the singer said the album was set to drop "this summer." However, with just days left before the beginning of September, Lopez's intended summer release window will soon close.