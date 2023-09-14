Indie-folk star Jenny Lewis is coming to Healdsburg in November.

The former Rilo Kiley frontwoman will be performing at Little Saint on Nov. 29 as part of her Joy’all Ball Tour, announced this week.

Lewis released “Joy’all” in June. The album, her fifth, includes the hit single “Psychos,” which topped Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay list in July.

She is coming to Sonoma County as part of a nine-city West Coast tour that kicks off in Ventura. She is also playing San Francisco on Dec. 5.

General admission tickets, on sale Friday, cost $60.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3sRSAWK.