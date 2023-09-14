Jenny Lewis coming to Healdsburg’s Little Saint

The former Rilo Kiley frontwoman and celebrated solo artist will play Little Saint in November. Tickets go on sale Friday.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
September 14, 2023, 1:49PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Indie-folk star Jenny Lewis is coming to Healdsburg in November.

The former Rilo Kiley frontwoman will be performing at Little Saint on Nov. 29 as part of her Joy’all Ball Tour, announced this week.

Lewis released “Joy’all” in June. The album, her fifth, includes the hit single “Psychos,” which topped Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay list in July.

She is coming to Sonoma County as part of a nine-city West Coast tour that kicks off in Ventura. She is also playing San Francisco on Dec. 5.

General admission tickets, on sale Friday, cost $60.

For more information, go to pdne.ws/3sRSAWK.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.