‘Jeopardy!’ producer Mike Richards likely to become permanent host, report says

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards is the favorite to take over as the show’s permanent host, according to a report.

Richards was reportedly running the search for Alex Trebek’s replacement, but is now “in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television” to take over himself, Variety reported.

Variety sources said Richards is the clear front-runner as Sony negotiates with multiple candidates.

Richards, 45, was one of the initial guest hosts, with his shows airing in February, three months after Trebek’s death from pancreatic cancer.

Richards has produced numerous game shows, including “The Weakest Link,” “Let’s Make A Deal,” “Wheel of Fortune” and “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.” Though the Burbank, California, native said he got little notice before standing at the lectern, fans loved him.

“Please keep Mike Richards on @Jeopardy for forever. He’s confident, charming, and easy on the eyes,” read one of several pro-Richards tweets. “No one will replace Alex, but Mike is the next best thing.”

Richards is arguably the least-known guest host prior to his stint. Two top “Jeopardy!” champions, Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, had stints, but most of the others have been familiar faces on TV, including CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, actors Mayim Bialik and LeVar Burton, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.