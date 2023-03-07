Jeremy Renner shares first look at 'Rennervations,' promises to come back 'very soon'

Disney+ on Tuesday shared the first look at "Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner's vehicle-makeover show, and the Marvel star again promised fans that he'll be "coming back very soon" two months after being severely injured in a major snowplow accident.

The "Avengers" star's four-part docuseries "Rennervations" will premiere April 12, Disney announced Tuesday. The series, shot before Renner's Jan. 1 accident, follows the two-time Oscar nominee and his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, as they give new life to decommissioned vehicles and donate them to charities around the world. Think "Extreme Makeover" and "Pimp My Ride" meet community organizing — with a Marvel superhero spin.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community — and that's what this show does," Renner said in a Tuesday statement. "This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."

While promoting Tuesday's teaser on Instagram, the construction vet-turned-action star said he was "very proud and excited" to finally share the first look. That's also where he teased his comeback "very soon."

Each of the four "Rennervations" episodes takes place in a different locale. In Chicago, the 52-year-old Renner and a team of expert builders fashion a tour bus into a music studio that he helps deliver to the BASE Chicago youth organization with the help of Disney Channel alum Vanessa Hudgens. In India, he teams up with Bollywood superstar and "Mission: Impossible" co-star Anil Kapoor to transform a delivery truck into a mobile water-treatment facility.

He also travels to Los Cabos, Mexico, where he and singer Sebastián Yatra turn a city bus into a mobile dance studio. And in his hometown of Reno, Renner reunites with his "Avengers" and "Hurt Locker" co-star Anthony Mackie to transform a shuttle bus into a rec center for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.

Eyes have been trained on Renner since he was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition on New Year's Day after trying to save his nephew from getting struck by his snowplow. The actor was crushed by the 14,000-pound vehicle and spent two weeks in the hospital nursing " 30 plus" broken bones. He was released from the hospital by Jan. 16, in time to watch his Paramount+ series, "Mayor of Kingstown," in which he stars as Mike McLusky.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC